Saudi National Society for Human Rights meet with European delegation

Saudi aviation authority obliges airlines to pay indemnities to passengers

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has obligated airlines operating in Saudi Arabia to pay indemnities worth more than SR65 million ($14.95 million) to passengers for not abiding by the terms and conditions of air transport contracts with their customers.

This comes in line with regulations on protecting customers’ rights, and GACA’s strategy to enhance services provided to passengers and improve their experience in accordance with the highest international standards.

Among the reasons for paying indemnities are loss, damage or delay of luggage, flight delays and flight cancellations.

All air carriers operating in Saudi Arabia are subject to paying the indemnities.

GACA urges passengers to review the regulations on protecting customers’ rights on its website www.gaca.gov.sa.

Passengers wishing to file complaints against air carriers can also contact the 24-hour call center.