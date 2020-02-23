Saudi National Society for Human Rights meet with European delegation

You are here

The delegation said that the EU was a strategic partner in cases related to human rights. (NSHR/Twitter)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

  • The head of the European delegation appreciated the development that the Kingdom was witnessing, especially women’s rights and the measures taken to empower women
RIYADH: Mufleh bin Rabiean Al-Qahtani, chairman of the National Society for Human Rights (NSHR), received a European parliamentary delegation on Sunday.
During the meeting, the chairman briefed the European delegation on the activities of the society, its contribution to spreading legal culture, its operational mechanisms, the type of issues that it handles and the efforts the society offers in the field of human rights.
The head of the European delegation appreciated the development that the Kingdom was witnessing, especially women’s rights and the measures taken to empower women.
Issues related to prisoners in the Kingdom were also discussed. The NSHR chairman said that other countries’ interference in these issues was considered foreign interference in Saudi internal affairs, which may hinder amnesty for these prisoners.
Al-Qahtani said that the NSHR is keen that prisoners receive a fair trial and full care, which is evident during NSHR’s visits to prisons.
He added that the society continuously follows these cases.
The delegation said that the EU was a strategic partner in cases related to human rights, and that it did not intend to interfere in Saudi internal affairs. 

Saudi aviation authority obliges airlines to pay indemnities to passengers

Updated 41 min 41 sec ago
SPA

  • GACA urges passengers to review the regulations on protecting customers’ rights on its website
RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has obligated airlines operating in Saudi Arabia to pay indemnities worth more than SR65 million ($14.95 million) to passengers for not abiding by the terms and conditions of air transport contracts with their customers.

This comes in line with regulations on protecting customers’ rights, and GACA’s strategy to enhance services provided to passengers and improve their experience in accordance with the highest international standards.

Among the reasons for paying indemnities are loss, damage or delay of luggage, flight delays and flight cancellations.

All air carriers operating in Saudi Arabia are subject to paying the indemnities.

GACA urges passengers to review the regulations on protecting customers’ rights on its website www.gaca.gov.sa.

Passengers wishing to file complaints against air carriers can also contact the 24-hour call center. 

