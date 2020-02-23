Saudi National Society for Human Rights meet with European delegation

RIYADH: Mufleh bin Rabiean Al-Qahtani, chairman of the National Society for Human Rights (NSHR), received a European parliamentary delegation on Sunday.
During the meeting, the chairman briefed the European delegation on the activities of the society, its contribution to spreading legal culture, its operational mechanisms, the type of issues that it handles and the efforts the society offers in the field of human rights.
The head of the European delegation appreciated the development that the Kingdom was witnessing, especially women’s rights and the measures taken to empower women.
Issues related to prisoners in the Kingdom were also discussed. The NSHR chairman said that other countries’ interference in these issues was considered foreign interference in Saudi internal affairs, which may hinder amnesty for these prisoners.
Al-Qahtani said that the NSHR is keen that prisoners receive a fair trial and full care, which is evident during NSHR’s visits to prisons.
He added that the society continuously follows these cases.
The delegation said that the EU was a strategic partner in cases related to human rights, and that it did not intend to interfere in Saudi internal affairs.
