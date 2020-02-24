You are here

  • Home
  • Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution

Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution

The largest of these plastic bits are 5 millimeters long, roughly the size of a kernel of corn. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5m8zt

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution

  • Some of the plastic found in the sea is from car tire wear washed off the road
  • Those studying the phenomenon are worried about the health of creatures living in the ocean
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

PORTLAND, Ore: Tiny bits of broken-down plastic smaller than a fraction of a grain of rice are turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water to the guts of fish and the faeces of sea otters and giant killer whales.
Yet little is known about the effects of these “microplastics” — onsea creatures or humans.
“It’s such a huge endeavor to know how bad it is,” said Shawn Larson, curator of conservation research at the Seattle Aquarium. “We’re just starting to get a finger on the pulse.”
This week, a group of five-dozen microplastics researchers from major universities, government agencies, tribes, aquariums, environmental groups and even water sanitation districts across the US West is gathering in Bremerton, Washington, to tackle the issue. The goal is to create a mathematical risk assessment for microplastic pollution in the region similar to predictions used to game out responses to major natural disasters such as earthquakes.
The largest of these plastic bits are 5 millimeters long, roughly the size of a kernel of corn, and many are much smallerand invisible to the naked eye.
They enter the environment in many ways. Some slough off of car tires and wash into streams — and eventually the ocean — during rainstorms. Others detach from fleeces and spandex clothing in washing machines and are mixed in with the soiled water that drains from the machine. Some come from abandoned fishing gear, and still more are the result of the eventual breakdown of the millions of straws, cups, water bottles, plastic bags and other single-use plastics thrown out each day.
Research into their potential impact on everything from tiny single-celled organisms to larger mammals like sea otters is just getting underway.




Because plastic is made from fossil fuels and contains hydrocarbons, it attracts and absorbs other pollutants in the water, such as PCBs and pesticides. (File/Shutterstock)


“This is an alarm bell that’s going to ring loud and strong,” said Stacey Harper, an associate professor at Oregon State University who helped organize the conference. “We’re first going to prioritize who it is that we’re concerned about protecting: what organisms, what endangered species, what regions. And that will help us hone in ... and determine the data we need to do a risk assessment.”
A study published last year by Portland State University found an average of 11 micro-plastic pieces per oyster and nine per razor clam in the samples taken from the Oregon coast. Nearly all were from microfibers from fleece or other synthetic clothing or from abandoned fishing gear, said Elize Granek, study co-author.
Scientists at the San Francisco Estuary Institute found significant amounts of microplastic washing into the San Francisco Bay from storm runoff over a three-year sampling period that ended last year. Researchers believe the black, rubbery bits no bigger than a grain of sand are likely from car tires, said Rebecca Sutton, senior scientist at the institute. They will present their findings at the conference.
Those studying the phenomenon are worried about the health of creatures living in the ocean — but also, possibly, the health of humans.
Some of the concern stems from an unusual twist unique to plastic pollution. Because plastic is made from fossil fuels and contains hydrocarbons, it attracts and absorbs other pollutants in the water, such as PCBs and pesticides, said Andrew Mason, the Pacific Northwest regional coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s marine debris program.
“There’s a lot of research that still needs to be done, but these plastics have the ability to mine harmful chemicals that are in the environment. They can accumulate them,” said Mason. “Everything, as it goes up toward the top, it just gets more and more and the umbrella gets wider. And who sits at the top of the food chain? We do. That’s why these researchers are coming together, because this is a growing problem, and we need to understand those effects.”
Researchers say bans on plastic bags, Styrofoam carry-out containers and single-use items like straws and plastic utensils will help when it comes to the tiniest plastic pollution. Some jurisdictions have also recently begun taking a closer look at the smaller plastic bits that have the scientific community so concerned.
California lawmakers in 2018 passed legislation that will ultimately require the state to adopt a method for testing for microplastics in drinking water and to perform that testing for four years, with the results reported to the public. The first key deadline for the law — simply defining what qualifies as a micro-plastic — is July 1.
And federal lawmakers, including Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, last week introduced bipartisan legislation to establish a pilot research program at the US Environmental Protection Agency to study how to curb the “crisis” of microplastic pollution.
Larson, the conservationist at the Seattle Aquarium, said a year of studies at her institution found 200 to 300 microfibers in each 100-liter sample of seawater the aquarium sucks in from the Puget Sound for its exhibits. Larson, who is chairing a session at Wednesday’s consortium, said those results are alarming.
“It’s being able to take that information and turn it into policy and say, ‘Hey, 50 years ago we put everything in paper bags and wax and glass bottles. Why can’t we do that again?’” she said.

Topics: Pollution Plastic pollution sea

Related

World
G20 agrees final communique with reference to climate change
Sport
‘Hazardous’ air pollution halts Australian Open practice

How artificial intelligence can revolutionize the Middle East energy sector

Updated 24 February 2020
Caline Malek

How artificial intelligence can revolutionize the Middle East energy sector

  • Artificial intelligence will play a key role in the utilization of energy resources, says a new report
  • AI could potentially create value of up to $5.8 trillion annually in 19 different energy industries
Updated 24 February 2020
Caline Malek

ABU DHABI: Artificial intelligence (AI) will play a key role in the near future in the utilization of energy resources — including renewables such as solar and wind power — according to a report that draws on research conducted by the American management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

The report, entitled “Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Future of Energy and Sustainability,” highlights the potential for AI applications in the Middle East energy sector amid a flurry of investments in renewables such as solar and wind.

The study cites McKinsey’s estimates that AI technologies have the potential to create value ranging from $3.5 trillion to $5.8 trillion annually across 19 different energy industries. 

“We see AI and the full power of digital analytics coming up in all parts of the energy system, whether in oil or gas,” said Rachid Majiti, a senior partner at McKinsey & Company.

“It has been a tech-heavy industry. It is now, more than ever, cheaper to capture, process and store data, which means you can use much more complex and advanced algorithms to optimize your oil and gas operations, translating into more production output and lower costs.”

Majiti foresees AI and digital-analytics applications across the spectrum of energy sources, specifically renewables, given the intermittency of wind and solar-power generation and the consequent need for continuous grid stabilization on the basis of production output.

FASTFACT

$5.8 trillion

Value creation potential of AI across energy industries

He said there are significant opportunities for AI in the management of renewable energy generation as users will need to understand, monitor and adjust output patterns.

“If you cannot deal with the intermittency, you cannot count on it, which defies its purpose,” Majiti said.

“As consumers start playing a role as producers of electricity at home in the future, AI can help in managing demand and supply between the network and the source.”

Globally, electricity demand is forecast to double by 2050. The hope is that renewable energy will account for more than 50 percent of the power supply in the post-2035 period.

In the Middle East, energy demand is expected to grow by 10 to 15 percent by 2035 — and by 20 percent by 2050.

The energy scenarios are partly grounded on the alternative energy ambitions of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

“The region has great potential,” Majiti told Arab News. “It has one of the best solar irradiance globally, and this high solar intensity allows to produce solar power at very competitive costs.

“Given the ambitious plans and competitiveness of its renewable energy, the region has an opportunity to continue maintaining its global energy leadership by combining its oil and gas leadership with its (expanding) renewables (portfolio).”

This will also allow regional governments to maintain the cost of energy low for consumers — both residential and industry — thus supporting an energy-intensive industry in the future.

Incidentally, several countries in the Arab region are introducing smart meters, which are designed to help utilities monitor power demand more closely — and both utilities and consumers to better understand consumption patterns.

This is an area in which Saudi Arabia is a pace setter: It recently awarded a $30 million contract for supplying and installing 120,000 smart meters in the Northern and West Northern regions of the Kingdom.

Once implemented, the scheme will effectively reduce operational costs and water waste and boost the accuracy of water use data, establishing in the process the infrastructure for further AI-based innovations.

Looking ahead, “Transforming the Future of Energy and Sustainability” underscores Saudi Arabia’s efforts to meet its goal of becoming the largest smart-grid developer in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Kingdom has launched the process of establishing an advanced billing infrastructure comprised of 8.3 million smart meters, expected to be installed over the next seven years.

“The overall Saudi smart grid market is predicted to reach a value of $3.6 billion before 2030,” the study said.

Referring to the $500 billion Neom project, the new report says Saudi Arabia’s objective is to power the mega-city entirely through AI-based solutions using 100 percent renewable energy.

Such a plan will enhance AI’s influence on how the Arab region finds solutions to its urban energy challenges.

Dr. Scott Nowson, AI lead at PwC Middle East, describes AI’s potential for disrupting the Middle East’s renewable energy sector as enormous.

Take demand prediction, which is a significant consideration in any energy market. “With a dependency on ever-changing environmental factors — like weather — being able to accurately model supply from renewable sources is very important,” Nowson said.

“Another application of AI would be machine learning to determine the best locations for new solar-panel placements.”

Nowson says the transition to a sustainable energy model is particularly important for the Gulf Cooperation Council as the region represents some of the largest producers of oil per capita in the world.

“It’s in the global interest that we explore alternatives,” he told Arab News. “But our latest CEO survey tells us we still have some way to go when it comes to renewables.”

The 2020 Global PwC CEO survey, launched in Davos, found that while recognition of opportunities from climate change initiatives has more than doubled in the last decade, the region is still playing catch up when compared to global peers.

“But no place in the world is going through the change and initiatives we are witnessing here in the region,” Nowson said.

“Neom is a case in point. That is why I strongly believe in the potential of AI to support and help accelerate both production and consumption of renewable energy and enable the region to become a world leader on that front.”

In the near future, Nowson anticipates increasing investments in AI application in renewable energy, not just for deployment but also in research and development.

“This could be through material science for more efficient solar cells, exploration of biofuels, or using complex simulations to understand how to run our cities in the most environmentally efficient manner,” he said.

A second report by McKinsey, “Global Annual Energy Perspective,” which offers a detailed outlook across 146 countries, provides more proof that energy systems around the world are going through rapid transitions.

The study anticipates a significant rise in energy demand in the Middle East due to population increase, economic expansion and industrial development.

“The region also has one of the highest energy intensities, both on a per capita basis as well as a per unit of GDP basis,” Majiti said.

“This results in a higher potential for savings from energy efficiency from households in the Middle East.”

To meet the projected higher energy demand, significant capital investments have been made by Middle East governments and the private sector.

More attention is now being given to energy efficiency as governments take action through efficiency programs, prompting consumers to use different appliances.

“Consumers are becoming more aware of energy efficiency to help reduce their bills,” Majiti said. “The good news is that energy demand will still grow, and energy is a key ingredient of economic growth.”

Nevertheless, “Global Annual Energy Perspective” estimates lower future growth rates for energy in the Middle East, compared with historical data. This suggests that conservation efforts are leading to changes in energy-use behavior that are resulting in a positive impact on energy demand.

“On the supply side, the biggest evolution we are seeing is the increasing role of renewables in the energy mix in the Middle East,” Majiti said.

“Globally, renewables have already started to accelerate, contributing to a significant share of the energy mix.”

Topics: Editor’s Choice artificial intelligence (AI) Rachid Majiti energy

Related

Saudi Arabia
Seeds of hope as Saudi hackathon harnesses artificial intelligence
Media
Google CEO calls for regulation of artificial intelligence

Latest updates

Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution
Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder Assange
China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus
Protesting Haiti police exchange fire with troops near national palace
Skeptic of world being round dies in California rocket crash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.