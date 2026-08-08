Thailand school shooting toll rises to nine

BANGKOK: The death toll from ​a school shooting in Thailand rose to nine on Saturday, after police ‌said a 12-year-old ‌girl ​caught ‌up in ​Friday’s incident had died. Police at the Plai Bang Police Station in Nonthaburi province said ‌the girl ​had ‌died on ‌Saturday, a day after a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot ‌his grandparents and then killed five more people at his school before turning the gun on himself.

Sixteen people remain hospitalized, with seven of them in critical condition, according to the Health Ministry. Most of those wounded were between 12 and 14 years old.

Wiroon Supasingsiripreecha, head of the institute, said most of the victims suffered a single fatal gunshot wound to a vital area, including the chest or head.

He said the gunshot wound found on the alleged shooter was consistent with the weapon he had used. More detailed forensic findings, including toxicology results, are expected later, he said.

Officials said the gun, described as small and compact, was legally registered to the boy’s grandfather.

There were reports that the boy, who lived with his grandparents, had shown signs of stress connected to school, although some of his relatives told Thai media that they were unaware of any troubles he might have been facing.

The school said all classes would be suspended between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14. School staff were instructed to work from home during that time.

On Saturday morning, the school was quiet with only a minor police presence at the entrance. A few mourners came to lay flowers at the gate.

Charin Siriananchai brought his two sons, ages 9 and 6, to pay their respects. He said while his sons do not study here, he lives in the neighborhood and drives past this school almost every day, often stopping to allow students to cross the road.

“Everyone was saddened and shocked, because it was unexpected that this would happen in Thailand, and also it’s quite a great loss,” he said.

Some parents also came with their children to collect their belongings left behind after the shooting. A father, who declined to identify himself, said his son, who was at the school during the shooting, was still in shock and could not sleep alone.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Asia, second only to Pakistan and far surpassing its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Data collected in 2017 by the groups Small Arms Survey and GunPolicy.org in their last extensive international study found civilian gun ownership in Thailand was about 15.1 guns per 100 people, compared with less than one per 100 in neighboring Malaysia.

Thailand had 3.49 deaths by firearms per 100,000 people, according to 2023 statistics published by World Population Review. That puts it well behind parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, but relatively high in Asia. Only the Philippines is higher in Southeast Asia.