Brighton send Argentinian midfielder Facundo Buonanotte on loan to Spanish club Elche

ELCHE, Spain: Brighton midfielder Facundo Buonanotte will play for Spanish team Elche this season in what is the Argentinian playmaker’s fourth loan spell since joining the Premier League club in January 2023.

The 21-year-old Buonanotte, who signed with Brighton from Rosario Central, was loaned to Leicester for the 2024-25 season and split last season between Chelsea and Leeds.

Buonanotte played regularly for Leicester but had trouble getting minutes at both Chelsea and Leeds.

“Facundo is a talented young player who has continued to develop since joining the club,” Brighton sporting director Mike Cave said in the team’s announcement late Friday. “This loan gives him the opportunity to play regular football in one of Europe’s top leagues.”

Elche finished 15th in La Liga last season.

“We believe this move will provide an excellent environment for him to gain further experience, and we’ll continue to monitor his progress closely throughout the season,” Cave said.

Buonanotte made his Argentina senior team debut in 2023 against Indonesia and played again for La Albiceleste in 2024 against El Salvador.

He wasn’t part of the World Cup squad.