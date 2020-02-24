You are here

Italy authorities urge calm as coronavirus deaths mount

A man stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

CASALPUSTERLENGO: Italy reported Monday its fifth death from the new coronavirus, as the number of people contracting the disease continued to mount and officials called for calm.
Four of the dead were in the northern Lombardy region, where villages have been put under lockdown and security measures enforced in a bid to stem the spread of the disease.
Italian media reported a sixth victim, but officials could not immediately confirm this.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said that residents could face weeks in lockdown in an effort to sit out the virus.
“We need to stay alert, but do not panic! We must keep our heads,” said Attilio Fontana, Lombardy’s president.
The civil protection agency said 219 people had now tested positive in Italy, which has the most confirmed cases in Europe.
Eleven towns — 10 in Lombardy and one in neighboring Veneto — are under lockdown, with some 50,000 residents prohibited from leaving.
Regional authorities have ordered gathering spots, such as schools, bars, restaurants, cinemas and discos to close.
The measures imposed in the country’s north affect some 30 million inhabitants, the Repubblica daily said.
The spread of the virus has disrupted high-profile events including Milan Fashion Week and the Venice Carnival, while Serie A football matches have been postponed. Operas have also had to be canceled at Milan’s famed La Scala.
Masses in churches across the affected regions have been canceled and funerals limited to immediate relatives only.
Forty passengers on an Alitalia flight from Rome to Mauritius were held on landing Monday and refused permission to disembark, unless they consented to being placed in quarantine.
Alitalia said it was arranging for their immediate repatriation instead, despite none of the passengers showing any symptoms.
The stock market in Milan was down over 5.0 percent on Monday in a broad-based sell-off over virus fears.
Most of the cases in Italy are in Lombardy, a prosperous region in the country’s north where Milan is located, and which borders Switzerland.
They can be traced back to a 38-year-old man in the town of Codogno whom authorities have called “patient one.” He has not traveled to China and doctors failed to treat him with the necessary precautions.
But the man initially believed to have given him the virus after returning from Shanghai later tested negative.
“We still do not know who brought the coronavirus to Codogno,” Galli said.
Investigators are reconstructing minute by minute the man’s movements over the past few weeks — where he slept, ate, walked — in a bid to trace everyone he could have come into contact with.
“We had the most unfortunate situation possible; the outbreak of an epidemic in a hospital,” infectious disease expert Massimo Galli told the Corriere della Sera daily.
“In these cases, a hospital can turn into a frightening amplifier of contagion,” he said.
The virus may have spread to the Veneto region via a 60-year old farmer from Albettone. He had recently traveled to Codogno and is known to frequent bars in Vo’ Euganeo — where the region’s only victim so far lived.
A stretch of the Veneto region borders Austria.
Milan mayor Beppe Sala urged people to stay calm and refrain from “dashing to the supermarkets to grab food.
“We should spend time looking after the most vulnerable, such as old people, who are particularly at risk,” he said.
According to Italy’s national statistics institute, there are over seven million people in the country over the age of 75.
Italy has proposed a meeting of the health ministers of its border countries to determine “common lines of action” in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, the civil protection agency said.
France has said there is no need to close borders in response to the spread of virus in Italy.
Hungarian authorities issued a warning to citizens traveling to northern Italy, asking them to postpone their trip if possible, while incoming passengers will be screened at Budapest and Debrecen airports for fever symptoms.
Croatia meanwhile suspended all school strips to Italy for a month, and Switzerland said it was in a “state of heightened vigilance” due to the spread in Italy.
The jump in new coronavirus cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea in recent days is “deeply concerning,” the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday.
Simon Clarke, a specialist in cellular microbiology at England’s Reading University, said: “It seems that the virus can pass from person to person without symptoms, making it extremely difficult track, regardless of what health authorities do.”

Trump urges India to 'promote peace' in South Asia

Sanjay Kumar

  • Trump said India had an important leadership role to play in shaping a better future as it took on greater responsibility in solving problems and promoting peace
  • Trump also praised India’s neighbor Pakistan for cracking down on terror and militants, saying the US had a very good relationship with Pakistan
NEW DELHI:  US President Donald Trump called on New Delhi to play the role of peacemaker in South Asia and work toward resolving conflicts, while also praising the country for its “syncretic and tolerant nature.”
The president, who made the remarks on the first day of his first official visit to India, was addressing a crowd of nearly 150,000 in the western city of Ahmedabad on Monday. The “Namaste Trump” event was held at a newly built cricket stadium.
He said India had an important leadership role to play in shaping a better future as it took on greater responsibility in solving problems and promoting peace in the “incredible” region.
“Your nation has been admired because Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Jains, Christians worship side by side,” he said. “India’s unity is an inspiration to the world.”
But in the same breath he also praised India’s neighbor Pakistan for cracking down on terror and militants, saying the US had a very good relationship with Pakistan. Islamabad’s drive against terror groups meant there were signs of “big progress” with Pakistan. “We are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all the nations of South Asia,” he added.
After landing in Ahmedabad, which is the capital of Gujarat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, on Monday morning, Trump and his family traveled to the Gandhi Ashram, the house of India’s founding father Mahatma Gandhi, to pay tribute to the country’s famous freedom fighter.
From there the president was given a tour of the cricket stadium on the outskirts of the city where both Trump and Modi addressed the gathering.
Thousands of people lined the 20 km stretch between the airport and the stadium. They had come from different parts of the country to welcome the visiting dignitary.
“America loves India, America respects India and America would always be the loyal friend of India,” Trump said in his opening remarks to a cheering crowd.
There was an unmistakable camaraderie between Modi and Trump, who greeted each other as friends at the event and took turns in showering praise on each other.
Trump said: “Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat, but you are a living example that with hard work Indians can achieve anything they want.”
Modi said: “India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is land of the free, the other believes the world is one family. India and the USA are natural partners. Not only in Indo-Pacific but in the whole world we can provide peace. Trump brings an opportunity to India,” he added.
In his 30-minute speech, Trump said that he would sign a defense deal worth $3 billion in New Delhi on Tuesday, adding that both sides were committed to defend their citizens from radical Islamic terrorism.
He also hoped that India and the US would sign a “fantastic trade deal” in the near future.
Trump’s family visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday evening. On Tuesday, Modi and Trump are expected to hold bilateral talks and sign a number of agreements. The president is being accompanied by his wife, daughter and son-in-law.
Experts told Arab News that while they believed Trump was showing greater bonhomie toward Modi, the US leader was concerned that New Delhi was not fully pulling its weight in South Asia.
“Washington is clearly concerned that New Delhi is not acting as a peacemaker in South Asia and not playing a role of big brother in South Asia where it should be trying to bridge differences between nations,” Prof. Siddiq Wahid, of Shiv Nadar University, told Arab News. “Trump’s statement also indicates that the US considers India not as a big Asian player but limits its role as a South Asia player by asking it to play a role of peacemaker in the region.”
Pranay Kotasthane, from the Takshashila Institution, said Trump had avoided mentioning “prickly issues” for the Modi government.
But the president’s positive remarks on Pakistan showed that he needed the help of India’s rival for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan to happen, he added.
The US and the Taliban are expected to sign a peace deal on Feb. 29 after 18 months of intense negotiations. A major part of the deal is the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

