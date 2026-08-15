Pom Klementieff returns to Middle East Comic Con

DUBAI: French actress Pom Klementieff is set to appear at Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi next month, returning to the emirate two years after her first visit to the pop culture festival.

Klementieff, best known as Mantis in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, will meet fans on Sept. 11 and 12 at ADNEC Center Abu Dhabi, where the three-day event runs from Sept. 11-13.

The character, an alien empath who can sense and alter the emotions of others, was introduced in the 2017 sequel.

She played the role in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and appeared as the assassin Paris in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning,” reprising the part in 2025’s “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

The actress returned to French-language cinema this year with “Mi Amor,” a thriller from director Guillaume Nicloux in which she plays Romy, a DJ touring the Canary Islands in search of a friend who has disappeared, opposite French actor Benoit Magimel. The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in February and was her first French-language lead in a decade.

She has also joined the cast of “Beekeeper 2,” opposite British actor Jason Statham, and the action-comedy “Mister.”

Klementieff joins a Comic Con lineup that includes American wrestler and actor John Cena, Japanese actor Mackenyu, who plays Zoro in Netflix’s live-action “One Piece,” and Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films.

The convention drew more than 46,000 visitors in 2025, and this year will feature an artist alley, a dedicated anime and manga district, a trading card arena, a collectors’ gallery and a short film competition.

Last year’s edition drew British American actor Andrew Garfield, who starred in “The Amazing Spider-Man” films; British actor Charlie Cox and American actor Vincent D’Onofrio, both of Disney+’s “Daredevil: Born Again”; American actress Natalia Dyer of Netflix’s “Stranger Things”; and American actor Grant Gustin, who played Barry Allen in “The Flash.”

Klementieff last appeared at the convention in February 2024, when it was held at ADNEC from Feb. 9-11.