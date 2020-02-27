Abdulrahman Al-Asim appointed CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Libraries Authority

You are here

Abdulrahman Al-Asim
  The Libraries Authority is one of 11 new bodies launched by the Ministry of Culture
RIYADH: Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Wednesday appointed Abdulrahman Al-Asim as CEO of the Libraries Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Asim will be responsible for the development of the libraries sector with all the related systems, staff and infrastructure.

The authority’s role will include setting a strategy for the libraries sector, following up on its implementation after it is approved by the Ministry of Culture, establishing regulations and standards for the sector, and coordinating with the authorities to promote reading by developing the library environment and enhancing its services.

Al-Asim served the cultural sector in previous periods through managing book fairs and his relationship with the reading society in the Kingdom. He is currently the manager of the Riyadh International Bookfair. The authority will be the official body that issues licenses for relevant activities. It will also build a database for the libraries sector, encourage financing and investment, organize conferences and events, and provide professional training programs for those interested in the field.

The Libraries Authority is one of 11 new bodies launched by the Ministry of Culture to oversee cultural sectors in the Kingdom.

  • Restrictions are temporary and will be continuously reviewed by the health authorities
  • Nearly 7 million Umrah pilgrims visit the Kingdom each year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has placed a temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims in an attempt to ensure public safety by preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Most foreign pilgrims often visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah before or after the completion of their religious duties in Makkah, this has also been halted.

It is one of a number of precautionary restrictions announced early on Thursday as health authorities in the Kingdom closely monitor the spread of the virus. Tourist-visa holders from countries judged to pose a particularly high risk of spreading the virus will also be denied entry.

In addition, Saudi nationals and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council nations will not be able to use a national identity card to travel to and from the Kingdom for the time being. Exceptions to this shall be granted to Saudis returning home, and citizens of GCC countries who are in the Kingdom and want to return to their home countries, provided that they left or entered the Kingdom using a national identity card.

Health authorities at entry points will verify which countries travelers visited before arriving in Saudi Arabia and apply all necessary precautionary measures.

Saudi officials stressed that the restrictions are temporary and will be continuously reviewed by the health authorities. They reiterated the Kingdom’s support for and implementation of international efforts to limit the spread of the virus, and the Foreign Ministry urged citizens not to travel to the countries worst affected by the coronavirus.

Nearly 7 million Umrah pilgrims visit the Kingdom each year, the majority of whom arrive at airports in Jeddah and Madinah.

Earlier, it emerged that seven Saudis are among the latest coronavirus cases in Bahrain and Kuwait. The Bahraini Ministry of Health on Wednesday said six Saudi women has tested positive for the virus.

They had arrived at Bahrain International Airport on a flight from Iran. The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 26. Studies at schools and universities have been suspended for two weeks in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Kuwait announced the first case of a Saudi citizen infected by the virus. The man, who had arrived in the country from the Iranian city of Mashhad, has been placed in quarantine for 14 days. There have been 26 confirmed cases of the virus to date in Kuwait.

The Saudi Ministry of Health has been providing neighboring Arab countries with advice and guidelines for controlling infectious diseases such as the coronavirus and dealing with health emergencies.

Dr. Hani bin Abdul Aziz Jokhdar, the deputy minister of public health, said that the guidelines were based on Saudi Arabia’s experience of protecting the health and well-being of pilgrims during Hajj season.

He led the Kingdom’s delegation at a meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Health on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

