You are here

  • Home
  • Top riders saddle up for Saudi Cup preview

Top riders saddle up for Saudi Cup preview

Some of the world’s best male and female jockeys will compete over eight races in the Kingdom Day meet on the eve of the inaugural running of the $20 million Saudi Cup on Saturday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/72u9r

Updated 28 February 2020
Ali Khaled

Top riders saddle up for Saudi Cup preview

  • Leading male and female jockeys will feature at King Abdul Aziz Racetrack ahead of the world’s richest horse race
Updated 28 February 2020
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Racing fans will get a taste of the excitement they can expect from the world’s richest horse race, the Saudi Cup, when leading riders compete in the first-ever stc International Jockeys Challenge at King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Riyadh on Friday.

Some of the world’s best male and female jockeys will compete over eight races in the Kingdom Day meet on the eve of the inaugural running of the $20 million Saudi Cup on Saturday.

Frankie Dettori, the 2019 Longines world’s best jockey, will be among riders from 10 countries taking part.

Dettori is among the favorites to win the opening leg of the challenge on Moshaghebah, a winner of her last race. 

In the 1,400m event, Matmon will be ridden by three-time New Zealand champion Lisa Allpress.

KINGDOM DAY SCHEDULE - FRIDAY

• Race 1: Saudi-bred Maiden Time: 3:20 p.m. (KSA) Distance: 1,400m (7 furlong)

• Race 2: Equestrian Club Award, Saudi-bred, Open Time: 3:45 p.m. Distance: 1,400m (7 furlong)

• Race 3: International Jockeys Challenge, Saudi-bred, Handicap Time: 4:15 p.m. Distance: 1,400m (7 furlong)

• Race 4: International Jockeys Challenge, Imported and Saudi-bred, Handicap Time: 4:45 p.m. Distance 1,600m (1 mile)

• Race 5: Equestrian Club Award, Saudi-bred fillies, Open Time: 5:15 p.m. Distance: 1,600m (1 mile)

• Race 6: International Jockeys Challenge, Saudi-bred, Handicap Time: 5:45 p.m. Distance: 1,800m (1 mile and 1 furlong)

• Race 7: International Jockeys Challenge, Saudi-bred, Handicap Time: 6:30 p.m. Distance: 1,200m (6 furlongs)

• Race 8: Equestrian Club Prize, Saudi-bred, Open Time: 7 p.m. Distance: 1,600m (1 mile))

“I was thrilled to be invited and am excited to be riding against world-class jockeys for world-class trainers,” Allpress said.

“Hopefully I can show what I can do, but in a challenge like this, a lot comes down to the luck of the draw.

“I can’t wait to get out on the track,” she added. “My first impressions were ‘wow.’ We don’t really have anything like this back at home, so I’m really excited to be a part of this.”

In the second leg, Mike Smith, the most successful jockey in Breeders’ Cup history, will ride Sun Hat, a three-time winner in England and a previous winner over 1,650m in Saudi Arabia.

Group 1 winning trainer Bader Rizaiq could make history with two runners, Aeisam and Nassohah, in the second leg of the challenge. Leading British jockey Nicola Currie will ride Aeisam, while Nassohah will be ridden by Canadian Emma-Jayne Wilson. 

In the third leg, Dettori will ride five-time winner Sha Aem, while Adel Alfouraidi will ride Bajeer, a winner of his last start.

French jockey Mickaelle Michel has a strong chance of finishing the challenge on a high in leg four on recent winner Bint Alaqeelah, while Japanese star Yutaka Take has an outside chance on Yafooz.

 

Topics: Saudi Cup

Related

Special photos
Sport
Jewel in Kingdom’s sporting crown Juddmonte Farms eyeing Saudi Cup glory
Sport
Trainers of Saudi Cup runners share thoughts on track work in Riyadh

UAE Tour canceled after Italian cyclists have coronavirus diagnosed

Updated 28 February 2020
Arab News

UAE Tour canceled after Italian cyclists have coronavirus diagnosed

  • The hotel hosting the riders, the Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, was sealed off
  • Riders, organizers and administrators will undergo medical check-ups
Updated 28 February 2020
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Sports officials in the Emirates have canceled the final two stages of UAE Tour cycling event after two Italian competitors had coronavirus diagnosed. 

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the cancelation late Thursday.

The council also said the decision had been made to ensure the safety of all the cyclists and teams, which it described as a priority.

The Health Ministry said that all participants, organizers and administrators will undergo medical check-ups. 

 

 

It also said all precautionary measures related to quarantine were taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The hotel hosting the riders, the Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, was sealed off on Thursday evening with riders, staff and members of the media not allowed to leave pending their check-ups.

Italian media reported on Twitter the arrival of medical units at the team hotel.

Multiple Tour de France winner Chris Froome tweeted his disappointment at the news, but wished all those affected a "speedy recovery."

 

 

The new coronavirus COVID-19 has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide - including dozens in the Middle East - and killed more than 2,800, mostly in China.

Topics: cycling UAE UAE Tour China Coronavirus coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Iranian VP and 1979 embassy hostage spokeswoman infected with coronavirus
Middle-East
Iranian prisoners fear transfer to coronavirus ward

Latest updates

Prayers at fire-bombed mosques as India’s riot toll grows
Inmates serve their sentences in this collection of personal essays written by UAE prisoners
Pop legend Lionel Richie shut down the Dubai Jazz Festival
Indian police arrest over 500 for Delhi sectarian violence
NATO to hold urgent talks after Turkish troops killed in Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.