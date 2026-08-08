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REVIEW: Anime series ‘The Ninth Jedi’ breathes fresh life into ‘Star Wars’

REVIEW: Anime series ‘The Ninth Jedi’ breathes fresh life into ‘Star Wars’
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Updated 08 August 2026 10:42
Shyama Krishna Kumar
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REVIEW: Anime series ‘The Ninth Jedi’ breathes fresh life into ‘Star Wars’

REVIEW: Anime series ‘The Ninth Jedi’ breathes fresh life into ‘Star Wars’
Updated 08 August 2026 10:42
Shyama Krishna Kumar
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DUBAI: There is something deeply satisfying about watching a beloved, long-running franchise reimagined in a way that feels both fresh and respectful of its legacy. And that is exactly what “Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi” achieves.

Based on a 2021 “Star Wars: Visions” anthology short, “The Ninth Jedi” expands the story into an exhilarating eight-episode Disney+ original anime series.

The sci-fi adventure follows a band of Jedi as they fight to save a galaxy ravaged by war. With lightsabers on the brink of extinction and their last master swordsmith Jedi Knight Lah Zhima (Simu Liu) captured by a powerful new enemy Lord Nawaam (Young Mazino), a ragtag group embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue him before the rising Sith forces wipe out the Jedi Order and seize control of the galaxy.

The group includes Kara (Kimiko Glenn), Lah Zhima’s daughter; her Jedi Master Margrave Juro (Andrew Kishino); Ethan (Masi Oka); Homen (Patrick Seitz); and Kara’s droid Four‑Nines.

The first half of the season takes its sweet time building the stakes and setting the lore. For fans who have cut their teeth on classic animated “Star Wars” shows like “The Clone Wars” and “Rebels,” this will feel like familiar territory, albeit with a thoroughly new look.

But where the series truly comes alive is in its second half where we get to the meaty characterization work. Kara’s coming-of-age story as she journeys to save her father and fight against oppression is as thrilling as it is poignant.

In addition, the striking anime visual smorgasbord delivers fluid lightsaber battles, rich environments and vibrant colors. It is an absolute treat to behold.

We hope there is a second season. 

Topics: The Ninth Jedi Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi

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