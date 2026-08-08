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Libya’s Zawia refinery says leak caused by drone crash is under control

Libya’s Zawia refinery says leak caused by drone crash is under control
A picture taken on June 3, 2020 shows an oil refinery in Libya’s northern town of Ras Lanuf. Libya’s National Oil Company said Monday it had restarted production at Al-Fil oil field, closed since January by the forces of eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar. The NOC’s announcement came a day after output resumed at Al-Sharara oil field, the country’s largest, following a string of victories against Haftar by forces backing Libya’s Tripoli-based unity government. / AFP / -
Updated 08 August 2026 10:24
Reuters
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Libya’s Zawia refinery says leak caused by drone crash is under control

Libya’s Zawia refinery says leak caused by drone crash is under control
Updated 08 August 2026 10:24
Reuters
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TRIPOLI: Libya’s Zawia Oil Refinery ​Company said a drone crashed into an untreated naphtha ‌tank ‌at ​the ‌Zawia refinery ⁠early ​on Saturday ⁠causing a leak that staff had managed to ⁠control.
There were ‌no ‌fires ​or ‌casualties, ‌the company said, but warned against the ‌danger caused by the presence ⁠of ⁠military equipment in the vicinity of the refinery.

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