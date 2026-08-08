Libya’s Zawia refinery says leak caused by drone crash is under control

A picture taken on June 3, 2020 shows an oil refinery in Libya’s northern town of Ras Lanuf. Libya’s National Oil Company said Monday it had restarted production at Al-Fil oil field, closed since January by the forces of eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar. The NOC’s announcement came a day after output resumed at Al-Sharara oil field, the country’s largest, following a string of victories against Haftar by forces backing Libya’s Tripoli-based unity government. / AFP / -