TRIPOLI: Libya’s Zawia Oil Refinery Company said a drone crashed into an untreated naphtha tank at the Zawia refinery early on Saturday causing a leak that staff had managed to control.
There were no fires or casualties, the company said, but warned against the danger caused by the presence of military equipment in the vicinity of the refinery.
Libya’s Zawia refinery says leak caused by drone crash is under control
Updated 08 August 2026 10:24
Libya’s Zawia refinery says leak caused by drone crash is under control
TRIPOLI: Libya’s Zawia Oil Refinery Company said a drone crashed into an untreated naphtha tank at the Zawia refinery early on Saturday causing a leak that staff had managed to control.