Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘fight’ way out of mini-slump

Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah. Liverpool have been so dominant in the league — winning 18 successive games before the Watford debacle. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

  • Runaway Premier League leaders to battle for strong response against Bournemouth on Saturday
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to “fight” as the runaway Premier League leaders battle to end their mini-slump against relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool have lost three of their past four matches in all competitions but remain 22 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the league table.

Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Chelsea followed a shock Premier League loss against Watford last week.

In February, they lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The 3-0 defeat at Watford brought an abrupt end to a run of 18 straight victories in the Premier League but they need just four more wins to guarantee winning the title for the first time in 30 years.

Klopp said his team’s approach would not change despite their rocky run.

“Of course winning gives you confidence, losing costs you confidence, that’s completely normal,” the Liverpool boss told his pre-match press conference.

“You start thinking about different things. It’s a long while ago (since a bad spell) but one defeat feels like two defeats — it’s not a massive difference.

“It’s how you get back on track immediately and you can do that not by hoping that things are now clicking even better than the game before so we have just to work really hard. We have to fight back on track.”

Klopp said rediscovering momentum was important ahead of the second leg of the Champions League tie against Atletico next week and he expects a strong response against Bournemouth.

“In a lot of moments we could have done better,” he said, referring to recent matches.

“We know that 100 percent and that’s what we are working on but we don’t take it for granted from now on that we will not score any more and they will score with each chance that they have. That’s not like it is.

“We know if we perform at our highest level, and there’s nothing else we want to do tomorrow, it will be difficult for Bournemouth. We should not forget that.”

Klopp was also asked about the latest measures being taken to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected nearly 100,000 people across the world and killed more than 3,300.

The Premier League has banned pre-match handshakes and Liverpool have said they will not use child mascots.

“Nothing has changed here really apart from why should you give a handshake in times when it’s not the right thing to do? So it’s not that difficult to change that,” said Klopp. 

“Apart from that we have to do the normal stuff.”

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out of the Bournemouth match after suffering a muscle injury ahead of the midweek FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

Topics: Liverpool Juergen Klopp

Mbappe gives timely reminder of stunning talent

Updated 18 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Mbappe gives timely reminder of stunning talent

  • "Everyone knows he has the talent, but you are also judged on the image you give off," former PSG player and coach Luis Fernandez told L'Equipe.
Updated 18 min 46 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: This week has seen new doubts raised about Kylian Mbappe's long-term future at Paris Saint-Germain, but the World Cup winner also underlined how vital he is to his club as they prepare for a make-or-break Champions League date with Borussia Dortmund.

On Tuesday, the main story in sports daily L'Equipe wondered why Mbappe — born in the French capital and brought up in the Paris suburbs — was not revered by PSG supporters in the way former stars had been.

One banner during a recent match at the Parc des Princes targeted Mbappe, Neymar and captain Thiago Silva, asking them if they were "afraid of winning" and urging them to "show some balls."

The 21-year-old's perceived arrogance — encapsulated by his angry response to being substituted in a recent win over Montpellier — surely does not help.

"Everyone knows he has the talent, but you are also judged on the image you give off," former PSG player and coach Luis Fernandez told L'Equipe.

By Wednesday, the focus had switched to reports that Mbappe and the club were on a potential collision course regarding the player's possible participation at the Olympics, for which France have qualified for the first time since 1996.

Mbappe has in the past said playing at the Games was a "boyhood dream." However, clubs are not obliged to release players for the Olympics and PSG have reportedly written to the French Football Federation to say they would now allow him to go.

But could preventing Mbappe from going to Tokyo only help push him toward the exit? Talk of Real Madrid's interest in the striker never goes away.

Nevertheless, probably the most important factor in Mbappe opting to stay or push for a move at the end of this season is PSG's performance in the Champions League.

In the meantime, Mbappe made clear his importance to Thomas Tuchel's team with a hat-trick in Wednesday's 5-1 French Cup semi-final win at Lyon, including a stunning run from inside his own half for his second goal.

It was a display which confirmed one thing: there is little stopping Mbappe on that form.

On Saturday, PSG go to Strasbourg defending a 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, but for Mbappe and his club, all thoughts for now are on Dortmund.

The Brazilian midfielder has been outstanding since coming into the Lyon team following a €20 million ($22 million) move from Athletico Paranaense in January.

Guimaraes, 22, has started Lyon's last four games, and his simple, assured style provided the foundation for Rudi Garcia's team to win three on the bounce, including against Juventus in the Champions League.

On Wednesday, he and Lyon held their own against PSG for long spells before being reduced to 10 men and losing 5-1. 

They now head to Lille on Sunday for a crunch game in the fight for Champions League qualification.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé

