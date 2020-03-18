Durant among 4 Nets to test positive for new coronavirus

You are here

Kevin Durant has the coronavirus. (AFP/GETTY)
NEW YORK: Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.
The Nets did not name the players Tuesday, but Durant told The Athletic he was one of them, saying: “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”
The Nets announced that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.
“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets said in a statement.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
The Nets said that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health, but the team’s ability to get testing that has been unavailable to so many others drew criticism from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
“We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.”
Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers. The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco — a game that was to be played without fans — before the NBA season was suspended after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Durant was in Los Angeles for the Nets’ game against the Lakers, but was not in San Francisco for the game against the Warriors, his former club.
“I saw that news,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the Nets’ positive tests while speaking on a conference call. “I’m hoping none of our players went and hung out with guys the night before our game. I don’t know if that’s the case or not.”
Kerr added that he didn’t need to be convinced that suspending the season was the correct decision.
“I think everything that’s happened since the league shut down was enough proof that we did the right thing, that the NBA did the right thing and that we need to follow the advice of the experts out there and everybody’s got to do their part,” Kerr said.
Meanwhile, the NBA’s board of governors met again Tuesday for what a person familiar with the details of the call categorized as an “update” on the pandemic and the league’s response. Among the speakers addressing team owners was former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who served during President Barack Obama’s second term and discussed the US response to the virus, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the call’s details were not released publicly.
Besides the four Nets and Gobert, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other NBA players who have tested positive.
The Nets said they are currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms

Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms

  • Officials were forced to reconsider after a foreign player they wouldn’t identify showed coronavirus symptoms
Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan’s Twenty20 cricket league was suspended Tuesday after English batsman Alex Hales developed suspected coronavirus symptoms before the start of the semifinals.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) announced last week that the playoffs would be truncated with this week’s semifinals and final in Lahore to be played with no spectators to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The final had already been brought forward from Sunday to Wednesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said officials were forced to reconsider after a foreign player they wouldn’t identify showed coronavirus symptoms.

Hours later, however, Hales confirmed on Twitter that he was the player in question, saying he first started developing flu-like symptoms on Sunday after returning to Britain.

“In the light of the speculation and rumor that is currently circulating within the cricket world and on social media, I felt I needed to give a full explanation of my situation,” Hales said.

“Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because, with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lockdown thousands of miles from home.

“I returned to the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus.

“However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am obviously still following having developed a dry and persistent cough.

“At this stage, it has not been possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today so that I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status.”

Hales was one of the top international players in the PSL, playing for the Karachi Kings as a batsman.

The lofty 31-year-old has played 11 Tests, 70 one-dayers and 60 Twenty20 matches for England since making his international debut in 2011.

Other overseas players —  including from England, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies — have been leaving the country en masse in recent days as cases of coronavirus rise.

The PCB’s Khan said officials were in the process of carrying out “immediate tests of all those who were involved with the (PSL).” 

“The PCB hopes and prays that normalcy returns quickly to our society so that everyone can return to a healthy and routine lifestyle and we can bring back cricket to the fans,” Khan added.

The announcement comes a day after Pakistan said it had also postponed Bangladesh’s upcoming tour because of the virus.

Pakistan has recorded at least 187 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, but no deaths so far.

However, officials have tested only about 1,500 potential cases in the country of 215 million people, where health care is frequently inadequate.

The month-long PSL began in February, with games held solely in the cricket-mad country for the first time in its five-year history.

Previous editions were held wholly or partially in the UAE over security fears.

A deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus halted international cricket tours to Pakistan, but visits are gradually resuming following an improvement in security.

Topics: Pakistan Super League China Coronavirus

