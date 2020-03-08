You are here

James says won’t play in empty arenas as NBA mulls virus strategy

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles around the screen of Danny Green #14 as Wesley Matthews #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks chases during the first half at Staples Center on March 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 08 March 2020
AFP

  • The NBA has reportedly told teams to look into strategies on how to play without fans in the arena amid concerns over the spreading virus
  • “I ain’t never played the game without no fans. Ever since I started. This ain’t Europe," says LeBron James
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Basketball superstar LeBron James said he won’t play if his Los Angeles Lakers have to hold games behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NBA has reportedly told teams to look into strategies on how to play without fans in the arena amid concerns over the spreading virus.

“Nah. It’s impossible,” James said after the Lakers’ 113-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. “If I show up to the arena and there ain’t no fans in the crowd, then I ain’t playing.”

The league sent a memo to each team on Friday asking them to develop contingency plans to combat the spread of the virus. One of the alternatives is playing games behind closed doors.

“I ain’t never played the game without no fans,” James said. “Ever since I started. This ain’t Europe.

“I play for my teammates and I play for the fans. That’s what it is all about.”

James and Anthony Davis scored all but one of the Lakers’ points in the final quarter Friday as they rallied to beat the NBA-leading Bucks and clinch their first playoff spot since 2013.

As fears grow over the spread of the virus, and sports leagues formulate contingency plans, the NBA’s Friday memo told teams to start “developing” plans on how to play games with only “essential staff” in attendance, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

The NBA had sent out a previous memo to teams earlier this week, recommending players to use fist-bumps instead of high-fives with fans. It also said to avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys from fans to sign.

“The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount,” the NBA said in a statement on Monday.

The NBA said it has been taking advice from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The global spread of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the international sporting calendar with Formula One motor racing, golf and athletics among the sports canceling or postponing events.

In Italy, the hardest-hit European country with 148 deaths from the novel coronavirus, all major sports events, including football matches, will be played behind closed doors until April 3. Six Nations rugby games in Italy have been postponed.

Davis Cup tennis ties in Italy and Japan are being played behind closed doors this weekend.

The World Health Organization has called the spread of the virus “deeply concerning” as a wave of countries reported their first cases of the disease — which has now killed nearly 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 across 92 nations and territories.

Topics: NBA LeBron James China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19

April date set for Riyadh Baja

Updated 08 March 2020
Arab News

April date set for Riyadh Baja

  • Racing is becoming popular in the Kingdom following the successful hosting of Dakar Rally
Updated 08 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Riyadh Baja, the second round of the 2020 Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship, will take place on April 8-11, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) has confirmed.

The series was launched successfully in 2019 and continues to attract the cream of the region’s off-road racers, with interest in the sport burgeoning since the Kingdom hosted the Dakar Rally for the first time in January.

The city of Hail hosted the opening round at the start of February, which was won by Saleh Alabdelali in a Hummer. The rookie driver currently leads the series after winning that round.

The three-day Riyadh Baja took place for the first time at the end of November last year, but has switched to the earlier April date in 2020.

It will be based at the Green Halls stadium complex in Riyadh, and will run under the chairmanship of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal and the supervision of Lebanese consultant Ziad Jamous.

The terrain available to rally officials is extensive, and the inaugural event which was won by Yazeed Al-Rajhi — after a close fight with French legend Stephane Peterhansel — used desert terrain in Saad National Park. Diriyah hosted the ceremonial finish.

Yousef Al-Dhaif came out on top in the UTV category last year, with Emirati Mohammed Al-Balooshi winning the motorcycles and Sufyan Al-Omar topping the times in the quads.

After the opening round of this year’s series in Hail, Al-Balooshi leads the Saudi series on two wheels, with Riyadh Al-Oraifan on top in the quads and Saleh Alabdelali taking that surprise early lead in the cars.

The calendar for the season has now been confirmed, with the Aseer Baja taking place on June 18-20 and three further rounds — Al-Qassim, Sharqiya and the Tabuk Cross-Country Rally — rounding off the series in the autumn.

Officials at the SAMF are finalizing details and regulations for the event, which will run with the support of the new Sports Ministry, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors (Toyota), MBC Group, Al-Arabia outdoors and the Saudi Research and Marketing Group. The new Sports Minister is Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Topics: Yazeed Al-Rajhi Dakar Rally Riyadh Baja 2020 Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF)

