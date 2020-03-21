LIVE: More precautions taken as coronavirus grips Middle East economy

DUBAI: Countries have taken extra precautions as the new coronavirus pandemic hits major industries and economies.

Some governments in the Middle East have launched national aid in the past days to counter the effects of the pandemic, including Saudi Arabia which announced a $32-billion stimulus package to support its local economy on Friday.

COVID-19 has infected more than 270,000 people globally, and has claimed the lives of nearly 10,000.

Saturday, March 21 (All times in GMT)

11:30 – Egypt said it will close churches in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

10:31 –Tunisia announced the suspension of internal flights and urges citizens to adhere to isolation measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

09:58 – Angola has announced its first cases of the new coronavirus.

09:57 – Germany confirmed 2,705 more cases of COVID-19, raising toll to 16,662.

09:44 - ThenNumber of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel reached 883.

09:32 – Iran has announced another 123 deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing its overall toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases. The Health Ministry announced the latest figures Saturday. Iran is struggling to combat the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has faced widespread criticism for its slow response.

09:13 – Kuwait health ministry has reported 17 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of infected patients to 176.

08:49 – Indonesia confirmed 81 new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 450. The health ministry also said the death toll is now at 38 with six new deaths on Saturday.

08:00 - Lebanon’s coronavirus cases rose to 201 on Saturday, a Health Ministry source told local daily The Daily Star.

08:00 – The French army has prepared hospitals to help combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

07:47 – Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said staying at home instructions and travel restrictions will apply for 2 to 3 weeks only. Rouhani also said he expects improvement in situation created by coronavirus outbreak within 2 weeks.

07:06 – Al Arabiya reported four new cases on Monday in Palestine. Earlier on Friday, Israeli daily Haaretz had reported a tally of 48 cases in the West Bank.

06:37 – Oman health ministry has reported four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected patients to 52.

06:26 – The UAE health ministry reported five new coronavirus recoveries in the country.

05:38 – The Philippine health ministry confirmed 32 new cases of coronavirus, raising toll to 262. One new fatality was reported.

05:01 – Jordan has started its nationwide curfew with sirens on Saturday morning, according to witnesses and officials, to combat the spread of the virus.

04:45 – Thailand has recorded 89 new coronavirus infections, the country’s highest one day rise.

03:52 – Singapore has reported its first two coronavirus fatalities, the health minister said on Saturday.

03:25 – Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez said on Saturday the country will enter quarantine from Tuesday until April 13.

02:45 – US senators and White House negotiators said they will resume talks on Saturday for coronavirus economic stimulus bill.

01:21 – South Korea has reported 147 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 8,799.

00:20 – Morocco has confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on early Saturday, raising toll to 86.

Sunday, March 20 (All times in GMT)

20:15 - The UAE’s health ministry announced on Friday its first two deaths from coronavirus, state news agency WAM said.

The two deaths are for cases that suffered from previous health conditions, the agency said.