UN chief Guterres urges immediate global cease-fire to fight coronavirus

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
  • Guterres said the world faces a common enemy
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
The UN chief said: “It is time to put armed conflict on lock-down and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”
Guterres said the world faces “a common enemy — COVID-19” which doesn’t care “about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith.”
He said people caught in armed conflicts, which are raging around the world, are among the most vulnerable and “are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.”
It’s time to silence guns, stop artillery, end airstrikes and create corridors for life-saving aid and diplomacy, he said.
Guterres spoke as the Syrian conflict has entered its 10th year, the conflict in Yemen is in its fifth year and Libya’s rival governments have been fighting for nearly a year. Africa also faces unrest from Somalia and South Sudan to Congo, Mali and Burkina Faso.
Guterres urged warring parties to “put aside mistrust and animosity” and take inspiration from efforts to get rivals to tackle the coronavirus together, but he stressed that much more was needed.
“End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world,” the secretary-general said. “It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now. That is what our human family needs, now more than ever.”

First virus test negative for quarantined Merkel

  • The veteran leader decided to self-isolate as a precaution after learning on Sunday that a doctor who vaccinated her last Friday was infected with the novel coronavirus
  • News that Merkel was going into quarantine came shortly after she gave a press conference in Berlin where she showed no symptoms of ill health
BERLIN: Angela Merkel is “doing well” in self-imposed quarantine and awaiting further coronavirus testing after a first result came back negative, her spokesman said Monday.
The veteran leader decided to self-isolate as a precaution after learning on Sunday that a doctor who vaccinated her last Friday was infected with the novel coronavirus.
“The result of today’s test was negative,” her spokesman Steffen Seibert told DPA news agency.
He had earlier told reporters in the capital that Merkel “is doing well and working from home.”
Further tests will follow in the coming days, Seibert explained, since the initial test at such an early stage may not be conclusive.
In the meantime, the chancellor is getting on with the job from the comfort of her Berlin flat.
The 65-year-old dialled into a Monday morning cabinet meeting that clinched a major rescue package for virus-stricken companies and employees in Europe’s top economy.
Seibert thanked everyone on Merkel’s behalf for “the many, many well wishes and messages for the chancellor to stay healthy.”
The spokesman declined to say whether Merkel’s chemistry professor husband Joachim Sauer was quarantining with her, saying he would not share information about family members.
Asked if he himself, as a close Merkel staffer, should self-isolate, Seibert said he last met with the chancellor on Sunday afternoon but had stuck to the advice of keeping a safe physical distance from people.
News that Merkel was going into quarantine came shortly after she gave a press conference in Berlin where she showed no symptoms of ill health.
She used the press conference to announce fresh curbs on social interactions to contain a pandemic that has infected over 22,600 people in Germany and killed 86.
The latest measures include a ban on gatherings of more than two people, on top of last week’s closures of schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.
The head of the Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for disease control, Lothar Wieler, on Monday said he was “optimistic” that the restrictions were paying off, noting that the outbreak’s “exponential growth curve had started to flatten a bit.”
He expected to have a clearer view of the trend by Wednesday.

