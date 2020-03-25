LIVE: Coronavirus spread calls on governments to take legal action against violators of new regulations

DUBAI: As countries continue to report rising numbers of the COVID-19 on a daily basis, more governments are setting up increasingly strict measures to control the spread.

Malls closed in the UAE, Saudi Arabia’s curfew ran its second night and in India new rules are expected after the government has come under fire for not doing enough

Currently, the global number of cases has topped 400,000, with over 105,000 recoveries and more than 18,900 deaths.

Wednesday, March 25 (All times in GMT)

04:14 – Thailand has recorded 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 934, a health official said on Wednesday.

The new cases consist of 27 patients linked to previous cases, 13 new cases including imported ones, and 67 people who tested positive and are awaiting investigation into how they contracted the disease, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded four death since the outbreak while 70 patients have recovered and gone home. 860 patients are still being treated in hospitals.

02:44 – The death toll from coronavirus in Peru hit 7 after a 38-year-old man died after he contracted the disease while on a trip to Canada, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said the man, who recently returned to Peru, died after being admitted to a Lima hospital on Monday for respiratory failure. He was found to be suffering from atypical pneumonia, it added.

Peru had confirmed 416 cases of the virus as of Tuesday.

02:25 – Walmart Inc’s Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm’s website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flipkart’s move came after rival Amazon India said on Tuesday it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritize customers’ critical needs, and focus on supplying essentials.

Tuesday, March 24 (All times in GMT)

18:32 – Jordan confirmed 26 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 153.

Out of the new cases, 12 attended a wedding, 3 came from the UK, 9 were in contact with other cases, one Spanish national and one American.

17:33 – Algeria reported 34 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, increasing tolls to 264 patients and 19 deaths.

15:36 – The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention recorded 50 new coronavirus cases and four recoveries.

The country’s total infected to 248 and 45 recovered.