LIVE: Middle East countries impose more restrictions amid growing coronavirus cases

The UAE has imposed a curfew over the weekend. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 12 sec ago

  • The number of cases worldwide topped a half-million and deaths climbed past 24,000 as of Friday morning
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East have taken more containment precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including strict curfew policies and work-from-home campaigns.

The number of cases worldwide topped a half-million and deaths climbed past 24,000 as of Friday morning.

Friday, March 27 (All times in GMT)

04:59 – Uzbekistan reports first death of coronavirus patient, the country’s healthcare ministry said.

04:24 ­– Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro decreed Thursday that places of worship are ‘essential services’ that must be exempted from coronavirus confinement orders, the far-right leader's latest jab at aggressive containment measures.

03:36 ­– Thailand has reported 91 new cases of COVID-19, raising toll to 1,136.

03:32 – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country would tighten enforcement of self-isolation for citizens returning from overseas. Defense forces will be deployed to support different states and territories in Australia, according to Morrison, to enforce self-isolation.

01:18 – South Korea has reported 91 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total infections to 9,332.

01:10 – A Mexican health official said the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 585.

Thursday, March 26 (All times in GMT)

20:45 – Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has launched move.gov.ae, a dedicated website where residents can request permission to leave their homes during the sterilization period.

16:52 ­– Oman’s Ministry of Health announced the country has entered the community transmission stage of the virus, warning people to expect a rise in infections in the coming days.

16:04 – The UAE National Media Council (NMC) announced only a maximum of 30 percent of the workforce of non-government media outlet in the country are allowed to work from offices during the 3-day sterilization program.

NMC has called on media institutions to dedicate resources to educating the public about the coronavirus and how to prevent its spread.

ANKARA: According to a new survey from Turkey, a significant proportion of the population fears losing employment as the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads.

The survey, which was conducted by private pollsters Strateji Co and ERA Research, covered the period between March 19 and March 21 in 12 cities. It revealed that about 68 percent of the 406 participants, aged 18 to 35, are more concerned about unemployment than the virus itself.

While some multinational companies have provided their white-collar workers with the opportunity to work from home, many blue-collar workers and other professionals in sectors like banking still have to be physically present in their workplaces.

Most respondents also believe that the current preventative measures in Turkey could last four months, rendering their employment situation much more precarious.

Employers close to the ruling Justice and Development Party, mostly active in the energy and construction sectors, have reportedly forced their workers to use their annual leaves or take unpaid leave under the extraordinary circumstances.

Selva Demiralp, professor of economics at Koc University in Istanbul, said the economic slump triggered by COVID-19 could lead to an increase in the unemployment rate in Turkey.

Turkey’s unemployment rate in December 2019 was 13.7 percent, and the number of jobless persons aged 15 and over in the country reached 4.4 million, according to the latest official data.

“Unemployment will first hit the services sector, which has already been most heavily affected by the pandemic. As businesses in these sectors experience a decline in their activities due to social isolation, they will lay off their workers,” Demiralp told Arab News.

In the meantime, Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest shopping centers in the world employing more than 20,000 people and hosting almost half-a-million visitors each day, has been completely closed as part of the counter-pandemic measures.

Similarly, Turkish Airlines’ catering service Do&Co had to dismiss about 1,200 employees due to economic losses incurred due to the pandemic, while Turkish Ground Services, another subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, ended the contracts of some 200 personnel.

“In turn, those people who lose their jobs will reduce their overall demand and unemployment will spread to the broader economy,” Demiralp said.

“The government should first aim to minimize the social isolation period by considering a complete lockdown, which seems to be the most effective way to contain the virus,” she added.

Demiralp also pointed out the need for providing compensation for lost revenues and incomes so that businesses survive this period without needing to lay off as many workers.

“If the affected groups receive income transfers, the spread to the overall economy and ensuing increase in total unemployment will be limited,” she said.

However, such support would require efficient management of the budget by avoiding mega infrastructure projects that drain already scarce economic resources.

The tender bids for the relocation and reconstruction of two historical bridges as part of the controversial Istanbul Canal project were held on Thursday, as planned.

The much-criticized project, deemed costly both in terms of finances and the environmental toll, aims at linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara — north and south of Istanbul — with an artificial seaway 45 km long.

In the meantime, another study carried out by the US-based technology company Veloxity showed a correlation between the socioeconomic status of people in Istanbul and their levels of self-isolation. People living in districts with higher socioeconomic status are more inclined to stay at home due to the outbreak of COVID-19, while districts with the highest movement of people were those with lower socioeconomic status, where people had to commute to their workplace.

A nationwide curfew has not yet been declared in Turkey.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths jumped to 59. About 2,500 people are infected with almost 500 new cases each passing day, according to official figures.

Topics: China Coronavirus Turkey

