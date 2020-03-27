You are here

Thailand reports 91 new coronavirus cases and one death

The new infections in Thailand consist of 30 patients linked to previous cases and 19 cases including imported ones. (AFP)
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 91 new coronavirus cases and 1 fatality, bringing the total to 1,136 cases and 5 deaths, a health official said on Friday.
The latest death was of a patient in Narathiwat province bordering Malaysia, the health official said.
The new infections consist of 30 patients linked to previous cases and 19 cases including imported ones, said Anupong Sujariyakul, a senior expert in preventive medicine at the Disease Control Department. The balance 42 people, who tested positive, are awaiting a probe to determine how they contracted the disease, he said.
So far, 97 patients have recovered and gone home since the outbreak.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.
“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson said. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

