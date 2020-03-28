You are here

Are gun shops ‘essential’ businesses during a pandemic?

People wait to check in for appointments at a gun shop in California. Retailers have been urged to show ‘prudence’ over private sales. (AFP)
AP

AUSTIN, Texas: In some parts of the US, authorities say gun shops aren’t essential businesses and should close during stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus. In other places, officials are stopping background checks for concealed carry permits. Elsewhere, city leaders have invoked emergency powers allowing bans on gun sales.

As the nation grapples with a pandemic that has upended daily life, some gun advocates are concerned about an erosion of Second Amendment rights just as Americans are buying firearms in record numbers to try to ensure their safety.

“When there is a national emergency, people are looking for food, water, shelter — that part is important to the survival of our nation,” said Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works in Austin. “They are also looking for the Second Amendment to protect their families.”

He’s scaled back how long he’s open each day but said he won’t close his shop and doesn’t believe he should be forced to.

In recent weeks, firearm sales have skyrocketed. Background checks — the key barometer of gun sales — already were at record numbers in January and February, likely fueled by a presidential election year. Since the coronavirus outbreak, gun shops have reported long lines and runs on firearms and ammunition.

Background checks were up 300 percent on March 16 compared with the same date a year ago, according to federal data shared with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gunmakers. Since Feb. 23, each day has seen roughly double the volume over 2019, according to Mark Oliva, spokesman for the group.




Gun rights advocates say people are buying weapons for protection during the coronavirus pandemic, while critics warn that many new owners lack proper training. (AFP)

“When people aren’t able to provide for their own security or their own safety, they’re going to take measures to make sure that they can. That’s why we have that Second Amendment,” Oliva said. “This is a public safety issue.”

The federal background check system has been overwhelmed by the massive increase in firearm sales. What might normally take a few minutes is taking much longer, and a backlog on background checks has ballooned to about 80,000, Oliva said.

If a background check takes longer than three business days, gun dealers are permitted to allow the sale to go through unless a state has stricter waiting periods. But the National Shooting Sports Foundation has advised gun dealers not to feel beholden to complete the sale if they have concerns about the potential buyer.

“We are cautioning retailers that they may want to exercise patience and prudence,” Oliva said.

Even some gun control advocates say it might not be wise to shut down federally licensed firearms dealers, whose sales require background checks. That could force buyers to use a website or seek a private sale that doesn’t require a check, making it more difficult to trace a firearm if it’s used in a crime.

There are risks to both closing a gun shop or keeping it open, said David Chipman, a retired agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“If you keep it open, there’s the risk of first-time buyers who are largely buying out of fear and panic and untrained,” said Chipman, now senior policy adviser for Giffords, a gun control advocacy group.

Gun control advocates are concerned about a large number of new owners lacking the usual access to training on how to store and handle their weapon properly. They also worry that Americans who are stocking up now eventually will sell their firearms privately.

“If we can imagine how horrible this crisis is ... the people who hoarded the guns might decide six months from now — once they see no zombies around but they’ve run out of tuna and beef jerky — that they need the money to buy food,” Chipman said.

In a number of US cities, including New Orleans, the mayor has issued an emergency proclamation that declares the authority to restrict sales of firearms and ammunition.

In some states that have ordered people to stay home, gun stores were not among the businesses deemed essential and allowed to stay open, like grocery stores.

That has led to confusion in California, where for the second time this week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered gun shops to close, challenging a finding by the legal counsel for the nation’s most populous county that the stores are essential businesses.

David Prince, owner of Eagle Gun Range in Farmers Branch, Texas, near Dallas, had to temporarily close his store under Dallas County’s stay-at-home order, then was allowed to reopen on Wednesday when gun stores were reclassified as essential.

Prince said gun stores are critical because they give people the chance to defend themselves.

“I always knew people were going to want to protect themselves. What I was concerned about was the look in their faces, they are covered in fear,” Prince said. “If I give them the ability to have a firearm, it gives them a fighting chance to defend their family.”

The range that is part of his store is considered nonessential and has been forced to close, meaning new gun buyers can’t use it to train on how to handle their firearm.

BEIJING: As the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan went global, thousands of factories in China nimbly turned to a new and very profitable market — face masks for export.

At the height of China’s outbreak in early February, Guan Xunze’s company created a new mask factory in just eleven days.

The factory, with five production lines in northeastern China, made the much-needed N95 face masks which were in huge demand as infection numbers surged.

As cases in the country have dwindled, the 34-year-old — who was previously in pharmaceuticals — is now profiting from new markets and exporting masks to Italy, where the death toll has overtaken that of China.

In the first two months of the year, a staggering 8,950 new manufacturers started producing masks in China, according to business data platform Tianyancha — filling the huge gap in demand.

But after the center of the outbreak, Hubei province, was placed on lockdown and the initial frenzy began to die down in China, virus outbreaks emerged in new hotspots elsewhere in the world.

Globally, over 400,000 have been infected with the deadly virus, and demand for protective equipment is still soaring as nations across the globe battle the outbreak.

“A mask machine is a real cash printer,” said Shi Xinghui, sales manager of an N95 mask machine company in Dongguan city, southeastern Guangdong province. “The profit of a mask now is at least several cents compared to less than one in the past.

“Printing 60,000 or 70,000 masks a day is equivalent to printing money.”

Qi Guangtu has put more than 50 million yuan ($7 million) into his factory producing mask-making machines in the southern industrial hub of Dongguan.

It has been in 24-hour continuous production since January 25 — two days after the dramatic lockdown of Wuhan.

“Cost recovery is certainly not a problem,” he said, adding that 70 sets of equipment have been sold for more than 500,000 yuan ($71,000) each.

He has more than 200 additional orders in hand, worth over 100 million yuan ($14 million).

“The machines pay for themselves in 15 days, ” said Qi, saying the investment is worth it for his clients.

Manufacturer You Lixin had never been in a mask factory before.

But as the market soared and he saw the opportunity, it took him just ten days from first deciding to enter the industry to delivering automated machines capable of producing masks.

“I slept two or three hours a day, so did my clients,” he said.

You’s clients also slept in his plant, waiting desperately to collect their new machinery.

Some of them are garment factory owners in Wenzhou, eastern Zhejiang province, who had switched to producing face masks.

“They were facing orders they had insufficient capacity to deliver, and they couldn’t make the deliveries,” You said.

“The panic intensified as the crisis accelerated at that time.”

The high levels of mask production has dramatically pushed up prices for raw materials needed to make them.

According to Guan, the price of fabric has risen astronomically — from 10,000 yuan to 480,000 yuan per ton.

Producer Liao Biao struggled to bring back the components of mask machine piece by piece from outside Hunan Province in late January, with the cross province border closed.

Finally, to pay an expert tester for the mask machines, Liao paid more than ten times the normal price.

“Investment is blind now,” You said.

But despite the rising costs of production, the profits still make the industry appealing.

According to China’s official figures, China’s daily mask production has passed 116 million now, with many meeting overseas demand.

Guan has already delivered one million masks to Italy, while Shi currently has more than 200 orders from South Korea and countries in the EU.

“Dongguan remains the world’s factory,” said Shi.

“The first peak of orders was during the middle of February. Now there is a second wave because of the pandemic,” said Shi.

Liao is also seeking to export his masks to Europe and Canada.

“The demand for masks has been alleviated at home — now we can have some surplus to support other countries,” said Liao.

“We are willing to help others.”

And Guan is optimistic about the future of the industry beyond the outbreak.

“Most people will have the habit wearing a mask after this outbreak,” said Guan.

