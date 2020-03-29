You are here

Thailand reports 143 new coronavirus cases and one death

Policemen wear face masks to protect themselves from new coronavirus at a health check point in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP)
Updated 29 March 2020
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand has 143 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of cases since the outbreak to 1,388, the spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday, giving the latest daily update.

The country also recorded one new fatality, bringing the total of death since the outbreak to 7.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak had entered a new phase as the total number of cases in the Russian capital exceeded 1,000 with many Muscovites going out despite a plea to stay home.

Authorities in Moscow, Russia’s worst-affected area, shut shops and entertainment venues from Saturday and urged Muscovites to stay at home during the non-working week announced by President Vladimir Putin.

But at least 52,000 people took walks in the city parks on Saturday, and many elderly people made long trips on the city’s vast public transportation network, Sobyanin said on his website.

“The situation with the spread of coronavirus has entered a new phase. More than 1,000 cases of the disease have already been recorded in Moscow. Nobody is insured,” Sobyanin wrote.

“An example of miserable Italian and Spanish cities, even New York, where tens and hundreds of people die every day, is in front of everyone’s eyes.”

The official tally of confirmed cases in Russia rose by 270 in 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,534. Nine people have died of the coronavirus, seven of which in Moscow.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

