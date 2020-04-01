You are here

US virus deaths pass 4,000: Johns Hopkins

The United States now hardest hit than any other country at almost 200,000 cases as of March 31, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

WASHINGTON: The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of deaths was 4,076 — more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday, Johns Hopkins data showed.

Pet cat tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong

Home veterinarian Wendy Jane McCulloch draws blood from 8-year-old cat Ivy at the closed Botanica Inc. office as she makes client home visits, which have additional safety protocols in recent weeks during the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 31, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

Pet cat tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong

  • The cat is the third animal to test positive in Hong Kong, following earlier cases in which two dogs tested weak positive or positive during repeated tests for the virus
Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: A pet cat has tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong after its owner was confirmed with having the virus, the city’s Agricultural and Fisheries department said, cautioning that the animal has not shown any signs of the disease.
In a notice late on Tuesday, the department said there is currently no evidence that pet animals can be a source of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and owners should not abandon their pets.
The World Health Organization also states on their website that there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit COVID-19.
The cat is the third animal to test positive in Hong Kong, following earlier cases in which two dogs tested weak positive or positive during repeated tests for the virus. Authorities said the cat will continue to be monitored and examined.
Samples collected from the cat’s mouth, nose and rectum tested positive for the virus after it was sent to quarantine on March 30.
There has only been one other reported case of coronavirus in a cat, in Belgium, which is believed to have become infected from its owner, according to a statement from the Hong Kong Veterinary Association.
The Veterinary Association said the most likely way pets would be exposed to the virus is from their owners or other people they come into contact with, and the cases were no cause for alarm. 

