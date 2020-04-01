WASHINGTON: The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of deaths was 4,076 — more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday, Johns Hopkins data showed.
US virus deaths pass 4,000: Johns Hopkins
https://arab.news/g4nsy
US virus deaths pass 4,000: Johns Hopkins
WASHINGTON: The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.