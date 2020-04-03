Luxury e-tailer The Modist closes amid the coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Luxury modest wear e-tailer The Modist has closed down “its virtual doors,” founder Ghizlan Guenez announced on Instagram on Thursday.
The decision was made amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
“Unfortunately, whilst our plans and position were quite different only weeks ago, the global pandemic crisis that hit the world shifted our position entirely and rendered our young business very vulnerable, which left us with no choice but to cease operating and close down,” Guenez wrote.
The Modist, launched in 2017, was built on values of celebrating women’s choices, diversity and inclusion, breaking stereotypes and putting a stick in the ground in the space of modesty, according to Guenez.
“I truly hope that this community continues the conversation on important values and that players in the fashion industry and beyond continue to carry the flag of what is important: inclusion, innovation, diversity, sustainability and all the other topics that are relevant today more than ever,” the founder of the Dubai and London-based e-commerce shop added.
Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour’s ‘The Perfect Candidate’ wows UK critics
Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
Adam Grundey
LONDON: ‘The Perfect Candidate’ — Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour’s latest movie — launched in the UK late last month (on streaming services, since cinemas are currently closed) and has garnered hugely positive reviews for its “subtle power” (Backseat Mafia).
“The Perfect Candidate” tells the story of Maryam, a doctor who — outraged by the state of the road leading to her clinic, which sometimes prevents patients from reaching her — decides to run for a position in the local municipality. It’s a decision that shocks not just politicians and the media (a presenter on the local news assumes she must be campaigning on ‘female-focused’ issues “like gardens, for instance”), but her family and friends too.
In The Sunday Times, Kevin Maher described “The Perfect Candidate” as “an inspirational tale.” He hailed Mila Al-Zahrani’s performance in the lead role as “furiously good” and said the film was “the perfect streamer,” praising Al-Mansour for the ease with which she “blends arthouse and mainstream conventions.”
Al-Mansour’s comedy drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2019. At the time, the filmmaker told Arab News, “It’s feminist. It’s about empowering women and it gives them a chance to believe in themselves and think that they could run for office and get involved in politics in Saudi Arabia.”
The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw said the movie gives the audience “a fine lesson in some key ingredients of political life … nepotism, cynicism, sexism and chaos,” finding the themes so universal that it is, “the sort of film I can imagine getting a remake in contemporary America or Britain, with not as many changes as we might assume.”
In Little White Lies, Ella Kemp described the film as “a fiery message playfully wrapped in irony” that “attains a greater level of sensitivity beyond just delivering yet another cry for vague female empowerment.”
As she did with her pioneering debut film — 2012’s “Wadjda” — it seems Al-Mansour is once again proving that there is an appetite for stories from Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world in international markets; a fact that should help convince others to see the creative arts as a viable career option — something Al-Mansour was keen to see happen when she spoke to Arab News last year.
“Art will become something people can actually work on and live off in Saudi Arabia, which was not the case before,” she said. “ Art was not respected. People didn’t have that kind of appreciation for it. But I think it’s different now.”