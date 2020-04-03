You are here

Luxury e-tailer The Modist closes amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Modist was launched in 2017. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Luxury modest wear e-tailer The Modist has closed down “its virtual doors,” founder Ghizlan Guenez announced on Instagram on Thursday.

The decision was made amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, whilst our plans and position were quite different only weeks ago, the global pandemic crisis that hit the world shifted our position entirely and rendered our young business very vulnerable, which left us with no choice but to cease operating and close down,” Guenez wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s a heavy day and I am sad to share that the brand and business (@themodist) that we built with so much passion, hard work and perseverance is closing its virtual doors today. Unfortunately, whilst our plans and position were quite different only weeks ago, the global pandemic crisis that hit the world shifted our position entirely and rendered our young business very vulnerable, which left us with no choice but to cease operating and close down. As an entrepreneur, you start a business with explosive optimism, passion, excitement and a clear vision of where you want to go with your idea. You take risks, sometimes disproportionate to the potential reward, but that is what the fabric of entrepreneurs is made up of: faith, passion, vision, resilience and the ability to keep going against all odds. You don’t however truly plan for a day when you see the “lights switch off”. But when you start a business with a purpose like The Modist, which was built on values of celebrating women’s choices, diversity and inclusion, breaking stereotypes and putting a stick in the ground in the space of modesty, you find solice in the fact that whilst the business no longer exists, its impact is everlasting and the conversations that it created will have played a role in changing mindsets. This is why whilst this is a very difficult day for those of us who were part of building it, our comfort lies in the fact that the journey of building The Modist with all its milestones is as important as the destination it was aiming to reach. There aren’t enough words to describe how inspiring our community of women (and men) has been. I truly hope that this community continues the conversation on important values and that players in the fashion industry and beyond continue to carry the flag of what is important: inclusion, innovation, diversity, sustainability and all the other topics that are relevant today more than ever. I want to thank each and every person who touched our journey no matter how small or large their contribution to The Modist was. I especially want to thank my incredible team, some of whom have been on this journey since day 1, for the passion, (continuation below)

The Modist, launched in 2017, was built on values of celebrating women’s choices, diversity and inclusion, breaking stereotypes and putting a stick in the ground in the space of modesty, according to Guenez.

“I truly hope that this community continues the conversation on important values and that players in the fashion industry and beyond continue to carry the flag of what is important: inclusion, innovation, diversity, sustainability and all the other topics that are relevant today more than ever,” the founder of the Dubai and London-based e-commerce shop added.

Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour’s ‘The Perfect Candidate’ wows UK critics

Haifaa Al-Mansour’s movie launched in the UK late last month. (Getty)
LONDON: ‘The Perfect Candidate’ — Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour’s latest movie — launched in the UK late last month (on streaming services, since cinemas are currently closed) and has garnered hugely positive reviews for its “subtle power” (Backseat Mafia). 

“The Perfect Candidate” tells the story of Maryam, a doctor who — outraged by the state of the road leading to her clinic, which sometimes prevents patients from reaching her — decides to run for a position in the local municipality. It’s a decision that shocks not just politicians and the media (a presenter on the local news assumes she must be campaigning on ‘female-focused’ issues “like gardens, for instance”), but her family and friends too. 

In The Sunday Times, Kevin Maher described “The Perfect Candidate” as “an inspirational tale.” He hailed Mila Al-Zahrani’s performance in the lead role as “furiously good” and said the film was “the perfect streamer,” praising Al-Mansour for the ease with which she “blends arthouse and mainstream conventions.”

Al-Mansour’s comedy drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2019.  At the time, the filmmaker told Arab News, “It’s feminist. It’s about empowering women and it gives them a chance to believe in themselves and think that they could run for office and get involved in politics in Saudi Arabia.” 

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw said the movie gives the audience “a fine lesson in some key ingredients of political life … nepotism, cynicism, sexism and chaos,” finding the themes so universal that it is, “the sort of film I can imagine getting a remake in contemporary America or Britain, with not as many changes as we might assume.”

“The Perfect Candidate” tells the story of Maryam, a doctor who decides to run for a position in the local municipality. (Supplied)

In Little White Lies, Ella Kemp described the film as “a fiery message playfully wrapped in irony” that “attains a greater level of sensitivity beyond just delivering yet another cry for vague female empowerment.” 

As she did with her pioneering debut film — 2012’s “Wadjda” — it seems Al-Mansour is once again proving that there is an appetite for stories from Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world in international markets; a fact that should help convince others to see the creative arts as a viable career option — something Al-Mansour was keen to see happen when she spoke to Arab News last year. 

“Art will become something people can actually work on and live off in Saudi Arabia, which was not the case before,” she said. “ Art was not respected. People didn’t have that kind of appreciation for it. But I think it’s different now.”

