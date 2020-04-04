Kuwait kicks off sanitization campaign to curb coronavirus spread

DUBAI: Kuwait has announced a sanitization campaign as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Friday.

The campaign “will cover all areas of the Capital Governorate, following similar works in Al-Farwaniyah Governorate,” Kuwait Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Waleel Al-Jassem said.

Al-Jassem also urged citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the outbreak, which has so far affected 417 people in the country.

The sanitization campaign will also take place in other governorates, according to Al-Jassem, assuring continued public health efforts by the Kuwait Municipality.