Kuwait kicks off sanitization campaign to curb coronavirus spread

Kuwait has so far recorded 417 cases of coronavirus. (File/AFP)
  • The Kuwait Municipality urged citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the outbreak
DUBAI: Kuwait has announced a sanitization campaign as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Friday.

The campaign “will cover all areas of the Capital Governorate, following similar works in Al-Farwaniyah Governorate,” Kuwait Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Waleel Al-Jassem said.

Al-Jassem also urged citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the outbreak, which has so far affected 417 people in the country.  

The sanitization campaign will also take place in other governorates, according to Al-Jassem, assuring continued public health efforts by the Kuwait Municipality.

UAE extends national sterilization program in precautionary measure against coronavirus

  • Local authorities in each emirate will develop sterilization plans and implement them across the cities
  • The program will continue to be scheduled from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on a daily basis
DUBAI: The UAE’s National Sterilization Program will be extended as part of the country’s precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, state news agency  WAM reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior said local authorities in each emirate will develop sterilization plans and implement them across the cities.

The program will continue to be scheduled from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on a daily basis. People are allowed to leave their homes during daytime. No further details were given on the extension of the program.

The UAE confirmed 240 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,264.

The health ministry also reported the death of a 51-year-old Asian man who had underlying health problems, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to nine.

The ministry added that 12 patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of cases who have recovered to 108.

