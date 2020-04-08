You are here

Bahrain extends coronavirus control restrictions for another 2 weeks

World Trade Center skyscraper and skyline of Manama City. November 14, 2015 in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: The Bahraini government has extended restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency BNA reported.
The executive committee ordered the extension of the closure of cinemas, gyms, swimming pools and fitness studios, shisha cafes from April 9 until April 23 – while restaurants and cafes will continue to be limited to providing takeaway and delivery services for the same time period.
“All non-essential medical services offered by private health clinics will remain suspended,” the committee said in a statement. Only elderly people and pregnant women will be allowed to enter grocery stores in the first hour of their openings, it added.
Public gatherings continue to be restricted to five people or less, while all people are required to wear a face mask the committee added.
Meanwhile, staff overcrowding in all businesses should be prevented in all working areas including retail stores to ensure enough social distancing is maintained at all times, the statement added.
And stores must also continue to be sterilized and strictly enforced queues with adequate space between customers must be arranged.
 

DUBAI: The UAE Cabinet has given the green light for the creation of a “Supreme National Committee for Volunteering in Crisis,” that will be charged with creating an integrated and sustainable national volunteering system during the coronavirus crisis, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The committee - which will be chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan - will supervise the work carried out by all local volunteer agencies. It will also activate the “volunteers.ae” application for receiving and confirming volunteer requests.
Meanwhile, the Dubai Health Authority’s “Dawa’ee” delivery service will now cover the entire UAE with an aim to help the elderly and people with special needs - who carry valid ENAYA or SAADA insurance cards - to receive their medication at their homes instead of people having to collect them.
The UAE has reported 283 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 2,359.
“The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care,'' the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said.
The ministry also said the new patients were detected upon examining people who were in contact with previously infected cases.
The ministry also reported the death of an expat, raising the death toll to 12, but MoHAP confirmed 19 people previously infected had now recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to186.

