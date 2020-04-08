Bahrain extends coronavirus control restrictions for another 2 weeks

DUBAI: The Bahraini government has extended restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency BNA reported.
The executive committee ordered the extension of the closure of cinemas, gyms, swimming pools and fitness studios, shisha cafes from April 9 until April 23 – while restaurants and cafes will continue to be limited to providing takeaway and delivery services for the same time period.
“All non-essential medical services offered by private health clinics will remain suspended,” the committee said in a statement. Only elderly people and pregnant women will be allowed to enter grocery stores in the first hour of their openings, it added.
Public gatherings continue to be restricted to five people or less, while all people are required to wear a face mask the committee added.
Meanwhile, staff overcrowding in all businesses should be prevented in all working areas including retail stores to ensure enough social distancing is maintained at all times, the statement added.
And stores must also continue to be sterilized and strictly enforced queues with adequate space between customers must be arranged.
