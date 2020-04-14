Vessel boarded by armed men in Gulf of Oman released - UKMTO

You are here

An oil tanker cruises towards the Strait of Hormuz off the shores of Khasab in Oman on January 15, 2012. (AFP)
  • Ship boarded by armed men in Gulf of Oman is released
  • "Vessel and crew are safe," UKMTO said
DUBAI: A vessel that was boarded by armed men at anchor in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday has been released, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
"Vessel and crew are safe," it said in an updated advisory, urging all vessels in the vicinity to remain vigilant.
UKMTO had earlier said the vessel had been at anchor around three nautical miles (nm) off Ras Al Kuh.
Maritime security firm Dryad Global separately tweeted that a Hong Kong-flagged vessel had been released. It earlier said the ship had been at anchor waiting to approach Jubail in Saudi Arabia.
"At 12:48 UTC the vessel was shown to be underway towards the Iranian coastline. At 14:28UTC the vessel was shown to be stationary at a position 4nm off Mogh-e Qanbareh-ye Kuh Mobarak," Dryad's report said.
It said the vessel was "highly likely to be the vessel of concern", but added that it was "unclear whether the vessel is in distress or is being assisted by Iran in some way". 

Egyptian police officer killed during fire exchange with ‘terrorist group’

  • A police officer from Egypt's National Security Agency has been reportedly killed during the shootout
  • Egyptian forces said that they raided a terrorist hideout in central Cairo
CAIRO: A police officer was killed during a raid by Egyptian security forces at which they exchanged fire with a “terrorist group” at Cairo's El-Amiriya neighborhood, state television reported Tuesday.

A police officer from Egypt's National Security Agency has been reportedly killed during the shootout. 

Egyptian forces said that they raided a terrorist hideout in the district, and have killed all of its elements.

Police have warned residents of the neighborhood to keep their windows closed and to seek safety indoors. 

Private television stations broadcast what they called footage of the shooting. Gun shots were heard and the neighborhood was seen in complete darkness, in what appeared to be a power cut.

"Initial investigations show that the suspects were planning to carry out terrorist acts," said one of the security sources, who spoke to one of the channels.
Explosives and weapons were found with the suspects, the security source added.

The Egyptian public prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Egypt has imposed a nighttime curfew in efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

