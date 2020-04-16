You are here

Arab refugees share food with Malaysian doctors fighting pandemic

Afghan refugee Marzia Parsa with her qabili palau and chicken dopiaza for Ampang Hospital doctors in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo courtesy: Mahi Ramakrishnan)
Updated 16 April 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Refugee families are preparing meals for health workers at Ampang Hospital in Kuala Lumpur
KUALA LUMPUR: Arab refugee families have come together to look after Malaysian doctors and nurses battling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic by cooking for them.

Refugees from Syria, Iraq and Palestine have been preparing meals for frontline medical workers at Ampang Hospital in Kuala Lumpur in an initiative inspired by Al-Hasan Volunteer Network and non-profit organization Beyond Borders Malaysia. An Afghan family has also joined them.

“I was really overwhelmed by the responses from the refugees,” said 20-year-old Syrian refugee Hasan Al-Akraa, the founder of Al-Hasan Volunteer Network. 

“Many used their own money to buy food supplies and refused to accept money from us, but we decided to refund them because they need it to survive,” Al-Akraa told Arab News.

The 14 families started preparing meals for the medical workers when Malaysia went on lockdown in response to the pandemic on March 18.

“They are grateful that the medical workers are working for everyone, irrespective of whether they are refugees or stateless persons,” said Mahi Ramakrishnan, the founder of Beyond Borders Malaysia. “It is also an opportunity for these refugees to show the larger Malaysian society that they consider themselves as part of it, and that they care.”

Mona Abdullah from Gaza told Arab News that she was happy and proud to be part of the initiative. “I feel that I need to give something back to Malaysians, especially the doctors and nurses who are risking their lives,” she said. Mona has been selling Arab food to support her family since they settled in Kuala Lumpur. Her speciality is mandi chicken, which is popular among Malaysians.

“Malaysia is my second home,” Mona said, adding: “We are only transiting here as refugees, but we are able to be in this country as one family. I felt that we must do something.”

Before arriving in Malaysia, Moheb, a refugee from Syria, had a restaurant in Damascus. “I love to cook, whether it is global cuisine or Arab food, I even watch YouTube for cooking inspiration and tips,” said the 64-year-old, who also cooks for refugee schoolchildren.

“I want to thank Malaysians for the hospitality, this is the minimum I can do for the Malaysian people,” he told Arab News.

Mohammad Jaber, who runs a small catering business in Malaysia, said taking part in the initiative was his duty and that he immediately agreed to join.

Jaber grew up in Syria in a family of Palestinian refugees. For 25 years they ran a restaurant. But in 2012, the civil war forced them to flee.

“Arabic food will have a positive impact on people,” he said, adding that his specialties were mandi rice, falafel and hummus.

“Malaysians love mandi rice a lot, for vegetarians, they prefer hummus and falafel. Arabic sweets such as Kanafeh and basboosa are also a big hit among the people here,” said Jaber.

A mother and daughter from Iraq, Amal Ali Hasan and Asma Sameer, cooked chicken curry, lamb curry, kebab and kubba. They told Arab News that they were excited about the initiative.

“My mom and I love helping others, especially the doctors and nurses who are trying to save lives,” said Asma, 16, who has been living in Malaysia for the past seven years.

“My mom is more than happy to do this again,” she said, adding: “As Iraqi people, we like doing these kinds of things. We do whatever we can and afford to give back to society, whether it is by cooking, money or anything, we always try our best to help others.”

