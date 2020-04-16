Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad has full support of state owner, will resume flights in May: CEO

You are here

Mark C. Donfried

Globalization unstoppable despite its contribution to virus spread

Etihad plans to operate a reduced schedule from May 1 until June 30 with the intention of gradually returning to normal operations. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Etihad, which has lost $5.6 billion since 2016, halted passenger flights last month
  • It also reduced staff wages by up to 50 percent for the month of April
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has the full support of its state shareholder as it plans a partial resumption of passenger flights from May 1, its chief executive Tony Douglas said on Thursday.
Several states have stepped in to assist airlines after the coronavirus outbreak virtually halted all international air travel, though the oil rich Abu Dhabi government has so far not said whether it would help the airline it owns.
“The cumulative gains achieve by our ongoing transformation, and the unwavering support of our shareholder, has left us in a relatively strong position to withstand any instability,” Douglas said in a statement.
Etihad, which has lost $5.6 billion since 2016, halted passenger flights last month and has reduced staff wages by up to 50 percent for the month of April.
It said it plans to operate a reduced schedule from May 1 until June 30 with the intention of gradually returning to normal operations as the global situation improves.

Governments around the world have imposed strict entry restrictions, including banning their citizens from leaving and the entry of foreigners, and some countries, including the UAE, have halted most air travel.
“We remain cautiously optimistic and will push ahead with our plans to resume normal flying,” Douglas said.
Etihad and other UAE airlines have been operating outbound-only flights for foreigners wishing to leave the Gulf Arab state, which has banned the entry of foreigners.
The airline launched a five-year restructuring program in 2017 and has trimmed its ambition of being a major intercontinental airline to a focus on point-to-point flights.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Etihad UAE

MANILA: The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points in an off-cycle move on Thursday, to support an economy facing what the bank’s governor has called a once-in-a-lifetime crisis over the coronavirus.
The cut, the year’s third such move, took the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility to a record low of 2.75 percent. The central bank cut the policy rate by 25 bps in February and by 50 bps in March. Its next meeting is on May 21.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno has flagged the need for “deeper” rate cuts as the Philippines, like many countries, grapples with the severe economic and health effects of the virus pandemic.
Reported infections crossed 2.05 million and more than 136,600 people have died worldwide, a Reuters tally showed by 0200 GMT. The Philippines has 5,453 cases, the highest in Southeast Asia, and 349 deaths.
The Philippines, among the first regional nations to take drastic measures against the virus by ordering quarantine for half of the population of more than 107 million, is forecast to post zero growth this year in the government’s best-case scenario.
The Philippines “is now facing a once-in-a-lifetime crisis” calling for “bolder but appropriate moves” by the central bank, Diokno said on Sunday.
The central bank has the authority to slash banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 200 bps points more this year. That will be on top of its cut of 200 bps last month in the ratio to boost liquidity in the economy.
Curbs for nearly a month on movement and gatherings in and around the capital, Manila, have dampened domestic consumption, a key driver of economic growth.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

