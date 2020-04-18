Abu Dhabi launches coronavirus operations center to deal with industrial zones

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Crisis and Disaster Committee has set up an operations center to deal with reports from the city’s industrial zones, state-run WAM reported, as cases in the country shot up to 6,302 on Saturday evening.

The new facility will tackle suspected cases in workers’ accommodation in industrial areas, and will provide medical support at the earliest opportunity.

A new hotline – 909 – was also established to facilitate rapid response to these communities.

The initiative follows several other measures by the Abu Dhabi government to curb the spread of COVID-19, including putting up free testing center for low-income workers.

The UAE has reported 477 new cases of the virus on Saturday, with two new deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said two new deaths have been recorded – both Gulf citizens and were already suffering from pre-existing chronic conditions. Total death count in the UAE stood at 37.

The ministry said 93 new COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking to 1,188 the total recoveries in the UAE.