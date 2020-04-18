Abu Dhabi launches coronavirus operations center to deal with industrial zones

You are here

A new hotline – 909 – was also established to facilitate rapid response to these communities. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 April 2020
Arab News

  • The new facility will tackle suspected cases in workers’ accommodation in industrial areas
  • The UAE has reported 477 new cases of the virus on Saturday, with two new deaths
DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Crisis and Disaster Committee has set up an operations center to deal with reports from the city’s industrial zones, state-run WAM reported, as cases in the country shot up to 6,302 on Saturday evening.

The new facility will tackle suspected cases in workers’ accommodation in industrial areas, and will provide medical support at the earliest opportunity.

A new hotline – 909 – was also established to facilitate rapid response to these communities.

The initiative follows several other measures by the Abu Dhabi government to curb the spread of COVID-19, including putting up free testing center for low-income workers.

The UAE has reported 477 new cases of the virus on Saturday, with two new deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said two new deaths have been recorded – both Gulf citizens and were already suffering from pre-existing chronic conditions. Total death count in the UAE stood at 37.

The ministry said 93 new COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking to 1,188 the total recoveries in the UAE.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Coronavirus UAE

Jordan begins easing lockdown in some cities in a bid to restart economy

Updated 20 April 2020
Arab News

Jordan begins easing lockdown in some cities in a bid to restart economy

  • An official said citizens will be allowed to go out of their houses between 10:00 to 18:00, but the situation will be monitored for three days
  • Adaileh added public gatherings including wedding ceremonies will still be prohibited
Updated 20 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan has announced it will lift lockdown measures in three southern governorates, allowing people’s movement and the reopening of commercial establishments forced to shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes as the governorates of Karak, Tafileh and Maan have not recorded any cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March, according to State Minister for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh.

He said citizens will be allowed to go out of their houses between 10:00 to 18:00, but the situation will be monitored for three days to ensure adherence to health and safety precautions.

Adaileh added public gatherings including wedding ceremonies will still be prohibited, and the government will reimpose the curfew if citizens fail to abide by its rules.

Jordan earlier announced the gradual reopening of the coastal city of Aqaba in the southern part of the country.

Commercial establishments have been allowed to operate within the minimum number of staff, but beaches, schools, clubs and cafes remained closed.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

