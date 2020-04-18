You are here

Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range

Defense Minister Amir Hatami was quoted announcing the new military equipment. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 April 2020
Reuters

  • The drones could monitor “enemy movements from a considerable distance” and were capable of combat missions, according to the defense minister
  • Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the highest levels in decades since the United States killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani
Reuters

DUBAI: The Iranian armed forces have acquired three bomb-carrying drones with a range of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles), Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on state television on Saturday.
The drones could monitor “enemy movements from a considerable distance” and were capable of combat missions, he said at the delivery ceremony in Tehran broadcast on TV.
The aircraft were equipped with bombs and missiles, and they can fly at an altitude of up to 45,000 feet (13,716 meters), he said, without indicating the name of the new drones.
The drones were manufactured by Iran’s military industry with the participation of local universities, he said.
Drones are a key element in Iran’s border surveillance, especially the Gulf waters around the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil supply flows.
Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the highest levels in decades since the United States killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to fire missiles days later at bases in Iraq where US troops are stationed.

Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties

Updated 49 min 51 sec ago
AP

  • An Iraqi army statement said the rockets struck near a “Chinese company” in the Nahrawan area, southeast of Baghdad
  • On April 6, at least three rockets targeted the site of an American oil field service company in the southern oil-rich province of Basra
AP

BAGHDAD: Two rockets struck near a Chinese oil facility south of Baghdad without causing any casualties, Iraqi officials said Saturday, the second such attack to target energy interests in the country this month.
An Iraqi army statement said the rockets struck near a “Chinese company” in the Nahrawan area, southeast of Baghdad, without elaborating. Iraqi security officials said the rockets caused minor damage.
China’s ZhenHua, a subsidiary of the arms manufacturer Norinco, has been working in the nearby East Baghdad oil fields since May 2018 under a 25-year development contract with the Oil Ministry. The officials did not say whether this was the company that was targeted.
One security official said the rockets were launched by militia groups as a threat following a failed business proposition. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.
Iraq depends on revenues from oil exports to fund 90% of its budget.
On April 6, at least three rockets targeted the site of an American oil field service company in the southern oil-rich province of Basra. The rockets were targeting Halliburton in the Burjesia area and caused no damage, according to Iraq’s military.

