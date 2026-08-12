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KSrelief provides 24,500 hot meals to Gaza families

KSrelief provides 24,500 hot meals to Gaza families
The aid is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts through KSrelief to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (SPA)
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Updated 12 August 2026 10:52
SPA
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KSrelief provides 24,500 hot meals to Gaza families

KSrelief provides 24,500 hot meals to Gaza families
Updated 12 August 2026 10:52
SPA
Follow

Gaza Strip: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided 24,500 hot meals to families most in need in central and southern Gaza.
The assistance reached 24,500 people as part of the Saudi campaign to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
The aid is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts through KSrelief to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Topics: War in Gaza Saudi Arabia Gaza Palestinians Food

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