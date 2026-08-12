Gaza Strip: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided 24,500 hot meals to families most in need in central and southern Gaza.
The assistance reached 24,500 people as part of the Saudi campaign to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
The aid is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts through KSrelief to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
KSrelief provides 24,500 hot meals to Gaza families
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Updated 12 August 2026 10:52
KSrelief provides 24,500 hot meals to Gaza families
Gaza Strip: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided 24,500 hot meals to families most in need in central and southern Gaza.