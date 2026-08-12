Princess Rajwa steps out in soft tailoring in Amman

DUBAI: Saudi-born Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein stepped out in an all-gray ensemble by Japanese label Toga Archives as she joined her husband, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan, at a university graduation in Amman this week.

The princess attended the graduation of Al-Hussein Technical University’s sixth cohort, seated beside the crown prince as 450 students from the Kingdom received their degrees.

Crown Prince Hussein shared the images on Instagram, congratulating “the graduates and their families” and thanking staff for “their dedication and commitment over the past ten years.”

For the occasion, Princess Rajwa wore a paisley jacquard shirt from Toga Archives, cut with an exaggerated pointed collar and buttoned high to the throat. Its full, softly gathered sleeves and dense gray-on-charcoal print gave the tailored piece a fluid, almost scarf-like drape across the chest and shoulders.

She paired it with the label’s matching jacquard skirt, which set a printed yoke over a pleated metallic panel that fell in fine, silvery accordion folds. A dark coat rested over her shoulders against the auditorium’s deep-red seating.

Her hair was swept into a low chignon with a few strands loosened at the temples, and she kept jewelry to a pair of discreet earrings.

She carried the Le Teckel clutch from Alaia — the Paris house founded by the late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia and now led by Belgian designer Pieter Mulier — in black shiny goatskin, its elongated, tubular shape a quiet counterpoint to the busy print.

Princess Rajwa’s most recent public outing before the graduation was in June, when she joined King Abdullah II and the crown prince in the stands to watch Jordan’s national football team make its FIFA World Cup debut against Algeria.

Born Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif in Riyadh in 1994, the princess studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York and worked at a design studio in Riyadh before her marriage to Crown Prince Hussein in Amman in June 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August 2024.

On her birthday, the crown prince paid tribute to his daughter with a heartfelt caption on his Instagram page. “My Iman turns two today! I pray that God watches over her always and blesses her with health and well-being. Wishing her a very happy birthday,” he wrote.