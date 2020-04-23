You are here

Emirates to operate repatriation flights in selected destinations

Emirates has been operating limited repatriation flights to selected destinations to facilitate the return of residents and visitors to their home countries. (AFP)
DUBAI: Emirates will resume limited one-way passenger flights to selected destinations to facilitate the return of residents and visitors to their home countries.

The Dubai-based airline operate passenger services to Frankfurt on April 25, 27 and 29, Jakarta on April 26, Johannesburg on April 25, Lagos on April 26, London Heathrow on April 23, 24, 26, 28 and 30, Madrid on April 29, Manila on April 24, 28 and 30 and Tunis on April 30

“Those who wish to travel to Johannesburg, Lagos, and Tunis must contact the respective embassy or consulate for these countries in the UAE. For all other flights, passengers can book directly on emirates.com (select the “one-way” option when booking), or via their travel agent,” Emirates said in its statement

“Only citizens of the destination countries, and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Customers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by the UAE authorities and the country of destination”

Emirates reiterated that all repatriation flights will offer a modified inflight service that reduces contact, and the risk of infection to protect the safety of the airline crew.

“Passengers are required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft.  Travelers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure,” the carrier said.

All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai after each journey, the airline added.

Topics: aviation Coronavirus Dubai Emirates UAE

Zoom Video Communications Inc. said on Wednesday it was upgrading the encryption features on its video conferencing app to quell safety concerns as its users surged by 50 percent in the past three weeks.
Zoom now has over 300 million daily users after adding 100 million in the last 22 days, the company said, even as it faces a barrage of criticism from cybersecurity experts and users alike over bugs in its codes and the lack of end-to-end encryption of its chat sessions.
The use of Zoom has soared with corporate offices, political parties, school districts, organizations and millions across the world working from home after lockdowns were enforced to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The app’s issues, including “Zoombombing” incidents where uninvited guests crash meetings, led to several companies, schools and governments to stop using the platform.
In response, the company said it would be rolling out a new version of the app, Zoom 5.0 within the week.
The company, which competes with Microsoft Teams and Cisco’s Webex has also launched a 90-day plan to improve the app and appointed former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser.
Zoom said it had made several changes to its user interface, including offering password protection and giving more controls to meeting hosts to check unruly participants.
To account for criticism that the company had routed some data through Chinese servers, Zoom said an account admin can now choose data center regions for their meetings.
Zoom shares closed up nearly 5 percent at $150.25 on Wednesday.

