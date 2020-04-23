Emirates to operate repatriation flights in selected destinations

DUBAI: Emirates will resume limited one-way passenger flights to selected destinations to facilitate the return of residents and visitors to their home countries.

The Dubai-based airline operate passenger services to Frankfurt on April 25, 27 and 29, Jakarta on April 26, Johannesburg on April 25, Lagos on April 26, London Heathrow on April 23, 24, 26, 28 and 30, Madrid on April 29, Manila on April 24, 28 and 30 and Tunis on April 30

“Those who wish to travel to Johannesburg, Lagos, and Tunis must contact the respective embassy or consulate for these countries in the UAE. For all other flights, passengers can book directly on emirates.com (select the “one-way” option when booking), or via their travel agent,” Emirates said in its statement

“Only citizens of the destination countries, and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Customers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by the UAE authorities and the country of destination”

Emirates reiterated that all repatriation flights will offer a modified inflight service that reduces contact, and the risk of infection to protect the safety of the airline crew.

“Passengers are required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft. Travelers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure,” the carrier said.

All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai after each journey, the airline added.