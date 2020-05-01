LIVE: Social distancing the new normal as countries ease coronavirus restrictions

DUBAI: Social distancing will be the new normal as countries reopen their economies after being shuttered for weeks by the coronavirus epidemic.

Half of states in the US, worst-hit by the virus with over one million confirmed cases, are easing their lockdown restrictions as the pandemic forces hordes of Americans to seek jobless claims.

The scenario similarly plays from Asia to the Middle East, where countries are slowly loosening up regulations on businesses and travel movements although with safety precautions still in place to avoid a second wave of infections.

Friday, May 1, 2020 (All times in GMT)

11:04 – Qatar reported 687 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 14,096.

10:24 – India ran the first train service for thousands of migrant workers desperate to return home since it imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. READ THE STORY

10:15 – Lebanon said there were four coronavirus cases overnight, raising its caseload to 729.

10:14 – Morocco has reported one coronavirus-related death, 106 new cases and 71 recoveries.

09:48 – Bangladesh has reopened hundreds of its garment factories this week after nearly one month of closures to fight the coronavirus pandemic in a move critics say risks igniting a sharp increase in infections among workers. READ THE STORY







Migrant workers arrive at the Mawa Ferry Ghat as they are head to Dhaka after the Bangladeshi government eased restriction on garment factories and some other sectors on April 30, 2020. (Reuters)



09:39 – Iran confirmed 63 new coronavirus deaths, number of fatalities now at 6,091. The country also reported 1,006 new cases overnight, bringing the total to 95,646.

09:35 – The UAE has reported 557 new coronavirus cases, six deaths and 114 recoveries.

09:23 – Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose to 24,824 on Friday as 281 more people died from causes related to the disease overnight, the health ministry said.

09:00 – Oman said it had 99 new cases; total cases now at 2,447.

08:40 – Malaysia reported 69 new coronavirus cases; 6,071 in total with one new death.

08:16 – The Philippines confirmed 284 new coronavirus infections and 11 more deaths, bringing its total number of cases to 8,772 and fatalities to 579.

07:58 – Russia recorded 96 coronavirus deaths, 7,933 cases.







Above, a huge lettering reading “Thanks to Doctors” formed by turned on lights in rooms of Kosmos hotel in Moscow on April 29, 2020. (AFP)



07:39 – Israel reported 58 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s caseload to 16,004.

07:34 – The speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly had tested positive for COVID-19, after hosting an iftar dinner to celebrate Ramadan, and meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high officials earlier in the week. READ THE STORY

04:00 – Afghanistan, beset by a poor healthcare system, malnutrition, war and other vulnerabilities, likely is facing a “health disaster” from the coronavirus, a watchdog report to the US Congress warned.

03:29 – Malaysia will allow the majority of businesses to resume operations from May 4, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said, easing restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

02:48 – President Donald Trump speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake,” and his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.

02:29 – The White House let its 2-week-old economic reopening guidelines expire as half of all US states forged ahead with their own strategies for easing restrictions on restaurants, retail and other businesses shuttered by the coronavirus crisis. READ THE STORY

01:28 – China reported 12 new coronavirus cases for April 30, up from four a day earlier, data from the country’s health authority showed.

Thursday, April 30, 2020 (All times in GMT)

16:21 – Health authorities in Oman have reported 74 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected patients to 2,348.

16:08 – Jordan’s healthy ministry said no new coronavirus cases were registered inside the Kingdom for the third consecutive day, but two infections were recorded for non-Jordanian drivers at the border.

15:51 – The UAE confirmed 552 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12,481. The country’s healthy ministry likewise the death of seven patients due to complications arising from coronavirus; the death toll now stands at 105.

13:10 – A second Turkish military plane took off from an air base near Ankara carrying more medical aid to the United States which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.