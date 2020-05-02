Dubai school reduces salaries, puts staff on unpaid leave: local press

DUBAI: Teachers at a Dubai school have been told some of them will have to take unpaid leave and salary cuts, as the coronavirus lockdown continues, UAE daily Gulf News reported.

Managers at the American International School (AIS) in Dubai said the cuts would run from April 1 to August 31.

Some staff said they were opposed to the cuts, but were told that there was no was no alternative.

Teachers were told: “due to the current lockdown of schools as per government regulations, we cannot amend our offer and therefore cannot accept your rejection of the same.”

A representative at Athena Education, the operator of AIS, said they were following “government regulation” in implementing staff decisions.