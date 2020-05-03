Probe into claims Afghan migrants forced into river by Iran guards

You are here

An Iranian border guard looks through a pair of binoculars to monitor a border area in Milak, southeastern Iran, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan July 19, 2011. (File/AFP)
  • A government official who did not want to be named said seven migrants had died and 30 were still missing, according to survivors who returned to Herat
  • There are between 1.5 to 3 million Afghan refugees living and working in Iran
HERAT: The Afghan government said it has launched an investigation into claims that migrants attempting to enter Iran drowned after being forced into a river by Iranian border guards.
Dozens of Afghans had crossed into Iran illegally from western Herat province when the incident happened on Friday, local media said.
The Afghan Human Rights Commission on Sunday said it had spoken with survivors who accused Iranian forces of beating and torturing them.
“They were made to cross the Harirud river, as a result a number of them drowned and some survived,” it said in a statement.
The government said Saturday that the foreign ministry was investigating the incident.
A government official who did not want to be named said seven migrants had died and 30 were still missing, according to survivors who returned to Herat.
The Iranian consulate in Herat dismissed the reports and said no Afghan nationals had been arrested in the area.
There are between 1.5 to 3 million Afghan refugees living and working in Iran, most of them as wage laborers on construction projects.
Tens of thousands returned to Afghanistan after the coronavirus outbreak, but as restrictions ease in badly-hit Iran, many are again seeking work there.

Topics: Afghanistan Iran

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that there was "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
"There is enormous evidence that this is where it began," he said on ABC's "This Week."
But while highly critical of China's handling of the matter, Pompeo declined to say whether he thought the virus had been intentionally released.
President Donald Trump has been increasingly critical of China's role in the pandemic, which has infected nearly 3.5 million people and killed more than 240,000 around the world.
He has insisted that Beijing recklessly concealed important information about the outbreak and demanded that Beijing be held "accountable."
News reports say Trump has tasked US spies to find out more about the origins of the virus, at first blamed on a Wuhan market selling exotic animals like bats, but now thought possibly to be from a virus research laboratory nearby.
Pompeo, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, told ABC that he agreed with a statement Thursday from the US intelligence community in which it concurred "with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified."
But he went further than Trump, in citing "significant" and "enormous" evidence that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory.
"I think the whole world can see now, remember, China has a history of infecting the world and running substandard laboratories," Pompeo said.
He said early Chinese efforts to downplay the coronavirus amounted to "a classic Communist disinformation effort. That created enormous risk."
"President Trump is very clear: we'll hold those responsible accountable."

Topics: Mike Pompeo US Wuhan Coronavirus

