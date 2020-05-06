Thousands of Bangladeshi workers could leave Kuwait next week

You are here

Workers with a COVID-19 clearance certificate would be sent for “home quarantine” once they landed in Bangladesh. (AFP)
  • There are 350,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers in Kuwait, according to embassy data
DHAKA: Almost 5,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers are expected to leave Kuwait next week, officials said Tuesday, as the coronavirus lockdown in the Gulf nation has crippled their ability to earn a living.
Discussions have been taking place with Kuwaiti authorities for the past two weeks to start the repatriation process as soon as possible, Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Kuwait S.M. Abul Kalam said.
“We are expecting to receive the approved list of migrants very soon and hope to start the repatriation from next week,” he told Arab News.
Two flights will operate each week to return 600 Bangladeshi migrants home and Kuwait will bear the flight operation expenses for the workers, Kalam added.
It follows a decision by the Kuwaiti government to declare a general amnesty for all undocumented migrant workers, with those accepting the offer to be allowed re-entry into the country after being repatriated. 
Nearly 5,000 workers signed up for the program in the second week of April and were subsequently housed in four labor camps on the outskirts of the city.
But there were protests on Sunday night after two workers died at two separate camps in the area, with workers from other South Asian countries joining the demonstrations to demand early repatriation, food, and healthcare facilities.
Kalam said there could have been a shortage of food and essential supplies, as a lot of workers had been housed in the camps under emergency circumstances.
“The embassy intervenes immediately whenever it receives any such information,” he said. Another issue was to limit the spread of coronavirus among the workers, he added, so all passengers would be tested before their flight and issued health certificates.
But a top official from the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry said that the timing of the repatriation was nothing unusual and that it happened throughout the year.
“Sometimes our migrant workers return, and they go back again in due course,” the official, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, told Arab News. 
But the official said that this time, due to the ongoing health emergency, it had created “extra concern” for everyone and that Bangladesh was “facing some pressure” to repatriate undocumented migrants from other countries too.
“It’s a concern for Bangladesh authorities to ensure institutional quarantine at a time for a large number of people. So, we prefer to do it phase by phase.”
Workers with a COVID-19 clearance certificate would be sent for “home quarantine” once they landed in Bangladesh, he added, and others would be moved to an institutional quarantine facility.
There are 350,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers in Kuwait, according to embassy data.

Kuwaiti officials in Dhaka could not be reached for comment when contacted by Arab News on Tuesday.

Take the New York metropolitan area’s progress against the coronavirus out of the equation and the numbers show the rest of the US is moving in the wrong direction, with the known infection rate rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns, an Associated Press analysis found Tuesday.
New confirmed infections per day in the US exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. And public health officials warn that the failure to flatten the curve and drive down the infection rate in places could lead to many more deaths — perhaps tens of thousands — as people are allowed to venture out and businesses reopen.
“Make no mistakes: This virus is still circulating in our community, perhaps even more now than in previous weeks,” said Linda Ochs, director of the Health Department in Shawnee County, Kansas.
The densely packed New York metropolitan area, consisting of about 20 million people across a region that encompasses the city’s northern suburbs, Long Island and northern New Jersey, has been the hardest-hit corner of the country, accounting for at least one-third of the nation’s 70,000 deaths.
When the still locked-down area is included, new infections in the US appear to be declining, according to the AP analysis. It found that the five-day rolling average for new cases has decreased from 9.3 per 100,000 people three weeks ago on April 13 to 8.6 on Monday.
But subtracting the New York area from the analysis changes the story. Without it, the rate of new cases in the US increased over the same period from 6.2 per 100,000 people to 7.5.
While the daily number of new deaths in the New York area has declined markedly in recent weeks, it has essentially plateaued in the rest of the US Without greater New York, the rolling five-day average for new deaths per 500,000 people dropped slightly from 1.86 on April 20th to 1.82 on Monday.
US testing for the virus has been expanded, and that has probably contributed to the increasing rate of confirmed infections. But it doesn’t explain the entire increase, said Dr. Zuo-Feng Zhang, a public health researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles.
“This increase is not because of testing. It’s a real increase,” he said.
Pockets of America far from New York City are seeing ominous trends.
Deaths in Iowa surged to a new daily high of 19 on Tuesday, and 730 workers at a single Tyson Foods pork plant tested positive. On Monday, Shawnee County, home to Topeka, Kansas, reported a doubling of cases from last week on the same day that business restrictions began to ease.
Gallup, New Mexico, is under a strict lockdown until Thursday because of an outbreak, with guarded roadblocks to prevent travel in and out and a ban on more than two people in a vehicle. Authorities have deployed water tankers, hospital space is running short, and a high school gym is now a recuperation center with 60 oxygen-supplied beds.
On Monday, a model from the University of Washington nearly doubled its projection of COVID-19 deaths in the US to around 134,000 through early August, with a range of 95,000 to nearly 243,000.
Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the institute that created the projections, said the increase is largely because most states are expected to ease restrictions by next week.
Without stay-at-home orders and similar measures, Murray said, “we would have had exponential growth, much larger epidemics and deaths in staggering numbers.” But cooperation is waning, with cellphone location data showing people are getting out more, even before their states reopen, he said.
President Donald Trump, asked about the projections before traveling to Arizona to visit a mask factory, disputed the accuracy of models in general and said keeping the economy closed carries deadly costs of its own, such as drug abuse and suicide.
“We have to get our country open,” Trump said.
A senior US government scientist alleged in a whistleblower complaint Tuesday that the administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus. Dr. Rick Bright also said he was reassigned to a lesser role because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug unproven for treating COVID-19, that was being pushed by Trump.
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that he was transferred to the National Institutes of Health to work on coronavirus testing, a crucial assignment.
Zhang, the UCLA researcher, said it’s worrying that the rate of new cases is increasing at the same time some states are easing up: “We’re one country. If we’re not moving in the same step, we’re going to have a problem.”
He said he is particularly concerned about Florida and Texas, where cases have been rising steadily and the potential for explosions seems high.
While death rates in some places have been trending down, that could change and hospitals could become overwhelmed, he said.

