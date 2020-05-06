You are here

  • Home
  • Duterte mulls banning health workers going abroad

Duterte mulls banning health workers going abroad

In this May 4, 2020, photo provided by Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he talks to cabinet officials during a meeting at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mxhpz

Updated 06 May 2020
Ellie Aben

Duterte mulls banning health workers going abroad

  • Duterte appealed to local chief executives to allow OFWs to return to their home provinces, provided they underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine and were declared virus-free
Updated 06 May 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: To safeguard Filipinos, especially those seeking to travel to countries with a high number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, President Rodrigo Duterte said late on Monday that he might stop them from moving abroad for work.
“Maybe two days from now, we’ll have to meet again and consult (Justice) Secretary (Menardo) Guevarra on whether or not it would be legal for us to stop the migration of health workers,” Duterte said.
He added that he would also meet officials from the National Task Force for detailed discussions on the legalities of the issue.
“Please do not misunderstand me. I do not want you to go there and come back in a coffin,” he said, urging people to let him “protect” them and explaining that safeguarding the health of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) was his priority.
Duterte’s address follows an uptick in demand for health care workers abroad, particularly in the US and Europe, where incidents of COVID-19 are increasing by the day. The address came after another move last month in which the government placed a temporary ban on the deployment of doctors, nurses and health care workers abroad, to address a local “shortage” within the country.

FASTFACT

Duterte to meet officials from National Task Force for detailed discussions on the legalities of the issue.

A few days later, however, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said that those who had already signed an overseas employment contract, as of March 8 this year, could return to work.
According to Duterte, however, this time the government had more valid reasons to stop the migration of doctors and nurses, citing the threat posed by the virus. Also on Monday, Duterte appealed to local chief executives to allow OFWs to return to their home provinces, provided they underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine and were declared virus-free.
He was responding to reports that some local government units had refused entry to OFWs for fear that they might be carriers of the disease.
Meanwhile, as an additional confidence-building measure, Malacañang said on Monday that OFWs would no longer have to pay a premium to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation during the crisis, following through on the president’s decision for the payment of premiums to be made voluntary for the workers.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Philippines rejects all international flights amid virus outbreak
Special
World
Philippines' top court moves to decongest jails across the country over COVID-19 fears

Once a tailor in Syria, refugee knits masks to ‘give something back’ to welcoming Italians

A Fiumicino airport employee wearing a "Smart-Helmet" portable thermoscanner to screen passengers and staff for COVID-19 (R), scans a fellow airport staff at boarding gates on May 5, 2020 at Rome's Fiumicino airport during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 06 May 2020
 Francesco Bongarra

Once a tailor in Syria, refugee knits masks to ‘give something back’ to welcoming Italians

  • Syrian refugee tailor Mohammed Al-Hassan puts his sewing skills to use making face masks
Updated 06 May 2020
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Before Syria’s civil war broke out, Mohammed Al-Hassan worked as a tailor. But as the brutal conflict intensified, the 34-year-old was forced to stop work and seek shelter amid the rubble of Aleppo.
Now that Al-Hassan and his family are safe in Sicily after arriving from Lebanon with other asylum-seekers six months ago, he has returned to sewing — not clothes, as he used to do back home, but face masks to protect the local population from the coronavirus.
“For me it is a way to give something back to all the Italian people who generously welcomed me here. In this situation we must be united, and everyone has to do his part to fight the infection. I try to do my part,” he told Arab News.
Last September, Al-Hassan, his wife and three young children arrived in Scicli, a town of 27,000 people on the southern tip of Sicily, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its priceless baroque buildings and churches.
The family were among 1,895 asylum-seekers selected in Lebanon since 2016 for Humanitarian Corridors, a resettlement program organized by Italy’s Protestant churches as part of the Mediterranean Hope project.
The program offers a safe, alternative route to otherwise dangerous boat journeys across the central Mediterranean.
After the Hassan family were granted refugee status in December 2019, they were housed in an independent apartment inside a three-story community center, along with 28 other refugees supported by the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy.
“In Aleppo, we lost everything — our house, our belongings. But we also lost our dreams and hopes,” Al-Hassan said.
“Here we have a place to stay and have found the serenity that we had lost under the bombs back home,” he added, referring to his new friends and life, and his efforts to learn Italian while he returns to work.

HIGHLIGHT

Last September, Al-Hassan, his wife and three children arrived in Scicli, a town of 27,000 on the southern tip of Sicily.

Al-Hassan said that after fighting in Syria forced him to quit his job, “my hands stopped sewing and creating clothes.
“I used them to search for corpses or to drive a car for those who could give me something,” he said.
“From 2012 to 2016, my thoughts were about surviving, looking for food or avoiding getting hurt. My family’s only goal was to stay alive.”
Al-Hassan was also kidnapped by a rebel group and his parents forced to pay a ransom. After his release, he decided to send his family to Lebanon, thinking it would be safer for them there.
However, he stayed on in Syria, where for three long years he searched for survivors buried amid the remains of buildings hit by constant shelling in the city.
When airstrikes on Aleppo intensified in 2016, Al-Hassan finally joined his family in Beirut, where both parents worked for below minimum wage as school custodians until they were resettled in Italy.
He said that Scicli “looked like heaven” when they arrived last September.
However, they had no idea that before long the global coronavirus pandemic — and its burden of hardship and fear — would reach the peaceful town, forcing residents to stay at home and wear masks.
“I was wondering what I could do not only for my friends (in the community center), but also for the whole local community,” Al-Hassan said.
“So I decided to brush up on my old job and start making one of the most requested items these days — face masks.”
With demand and prices for protective masks soaring, Al-Hassan found space in the center’s disused basement and set to work repairing an old sewing machine.
“I cleaned and oiled it so that it could work again, then I got scissors, needles and everything else and began working.”
Now he works tirelessly, making more than 30 masks a day, though it is a far cry from the creative tailoring he was doing back in Aleppo.
“But in the end it is always the same job, cutting and fabrics, reinventing materials,” he said.
“I hope all this will end soon and that people will be able to return to normal life. But until then I will continue to sew masks as long as they are needed by my friends and by the community,” he said.
“In hard times, I learnt that it’s important to support each other.”
Al-Hassan said that restrictions endured during the coronavirus crisis gave people a chance to “reflect on the future.”
Meanwhile, Mediterranean Hope’s charity managers have praised Al-Hassan’s “commitment to writing the future together.”

Topics: Coronavirus Syria

Related

World
UK overtakes Italy with Europe’s highest official coronavirus death toll
Special
World
‘Now we see life again’ as Italy eases lockdown

Latest updates

‘Worst is over’ as oil stages a comeback
Aramco to store sterilizing materials
Saudi Arabia unveils new measures to support mining, industry
Qantas secures more funding to wait out coronavirus crisis, shares rise
Saudi health minister: 96% of Kingdom’s coronavirus allocated ICU beds remain empty

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.