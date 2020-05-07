You are here

  • Home
  • Rafiq Jamal Aldeen, executive director at G20 Saudi Secretariat

Rafiq Jamal Aldeen, executive director at G20 Saudi Secretariat

Rafiq Jamal Aldeen
Short Url

https://arab.news/mss33

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Rafiq Jamal Aldeen, executive director at G20 Saudi Secretariat

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Rafiq Jamal Aldeen has been the executive director of the HR and administration department of the G20 Saudi Secretariat since 2017.

Aldeen’s role involves managing IT operations with full responsibility for hardware and software contracts, in addition to human resources, procurement, finance and facility.

His considerable experience helped him establish technology policies and supervise the development of the Oracle Fusion ERP, IT Network, VoIP, Email, Intranet, website and accreditation system.

“IT was one of the priorities when the G20 Saudi Secretariat started because of its impact on human resources, financial procurement, archiving of the G20’s research and policies and accreditation,” Aldeen said.

Prior to this position, he worked for the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority for 27 years, during which he held a number of positions such as director of IT operations and infrastructure department, manager of computer maintenance, STACHEM (Swift App) administrator, computer operations supervisor and operations analyst.

He taught postgraduate computer courses including Internetworking with TCP/IP, network management and information network technologies at King Saud University. He was also a corporate IT consultant at the Ministry of Health.

He has published and presented specialized papers in a number of journals and conferences around the world. Aldeen received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering (computer and control) and master’s in the same discipline from the College of Engineering at King Saud University.

Topics: Who's Who G20 Saudi Secretariat

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Abdullah Mufarrih Assiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive health
Saudi Arabia
Sultan bin Hamid Al-Zaidi, mayor of Alkhobar governorate

Some workers returning to offices in Riyadh as Kingdom relaxes curfew

Updated 18 min 16 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Some workers returning to offices in Riyadh as Kingdom relaxes curfew

Updated 18 min 16 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Some offices in the Saudi capital have partly returned to work on a rotation basis after the relaxation of curfew hours during Ramadan.

The curfew across Saudi Arabia was partially lifted early on April 26, with the exception of Makkah and adjacent neighborhoods previously isolated after a coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of the Interior had announced a relaxation of the ban on movement within the city limits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from April 26 to May 13.

However, the ban on movement between the country’s different regions remains in effect even outside the curfew hours.

As part-time return to work begins, roads that were deserted in Riyadh due to the lockdown now have cars on them and people can be seen moving around.

Nasser Al-Shalhoub, a financial analyst at a private company in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Since last week some of the departments have resumed work from our offices, and we have been working every other day.”

HIGHLIGHT

The curfew across Saudi Arabia was partially lifted early on April 26, with the exception of Makkah and adjacent neighborhoods previously isolated after a coronavirus outbreak.

Asked what arrangements the company had made to follow the health guidelines such as social distancing and health precautions, Al-Shalhoub said: “Fifty percent of employees should be working in the office. Every morning before entering the office employees have to take a temperature test and be checked by a medical specialist.”

The company provided masks and gloves to employees while sanitizing the offices and entire building regularly, he said.

“I don’t think it was necessary to work from the office, we could work virtually like previous weeks because they have already provided us with access and technology devices but the problem is that some of the employees lack the knowledge to use technology, therefore we had to go back to work from the office.”

While movement restrictions might have eased, many companies have their employees working in rotations to minimize the potential spread of the disease and to maintain a social distance of six feet. 

Zakir Azmi, an accountant with Mawarid Holding company in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Our management had decided to work from the office after a partial lifting of the lockdown, however the legal and other departments were of a view to continue working from home. As the pandemic is still spreading with cases being reported daily, finally it was decided to attend the office only on a need-to basis.”

As some offices are looking into partially allowing their employees to return to work, precautionary measures must be adhered to at all times, such as practicing healthy hygiene habits, intensified cleaning, disinfection, ventilation, social distancing and restricted use of any shared items or spaces.

Topics: Coronavirus lockdown curfew

Related

Business & Economy
Partial lifting of coronavirus curfew to revive Saudi business activity: experts
Developing
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia relaxes daytime city curfew

Latest updates

Some workers returning to offices in Riyadh as Kingdom relaxes curfew
Iraq to emerge as OPEC’s main output cuts laggard
London’s Arab eateries struggle to digest lockdown
Seoul reopens mosques for Ramadan
Rafiq Jamal Aldeen, executive director at G20 Saudi Secretariat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.