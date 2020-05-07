Rafiq Jamal Aldeen has been the executive director of the HR and administration department of the G20 Saudi Secretariat since 2017.
Aldeen’s role involves managing IT operations with full responsibility for hardware and software contracts, in addition to human resources, procurement, finance and facility.
His considerable experience helped him establish technology policies and supervise the development of the Oracle Fusion ERP, IT Network, VoIP, Email, Intranet, website and accreditation system.
“IT was one of the priorities when the G20 Saudi Secretariat started because of its impact on human resources, financial procurement, archiving of the G20’s research and policies and accreditation,” Aldeen said.
Prior to this position, he worked for the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority for 27 years, during which he held a number of positions such as director of IT operations and infrastructure department, manager of computer maintenance, STACHEM (Swift App) administrator, computer operations supervisor and operations analyst.
He taught postgraduate computer courses including Internetworking with TCP/IP, network management and information network technologies at King Saud University. He was also a corporate IT consultant at the Ministry of Health.
He has published and presented specialized papers in a number of journals and conferences around the world. Aldeen received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering (computer and control) and master’s in the same discipline from the College of Engineering at King Saud University.