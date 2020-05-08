You are here

LIVE: Wheels of global commerce slowly turning, but coronavirus pandemic sowing ‘hate and xenophobia’

Residents eat at a food hall as the Thai government relaxed measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Bangkok on May 5, 2020. (AFP)
  • Kuwait confirms 85 patients have recovered from coronavirus
  • Oman reports 154 new coronavirus cases
DUBAI: The cogs of global commerce are slowly turning as countries gradually reopen their economies in a bid to a return to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis however has unleashed a ‘tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering’ according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as he called on political leaders to show solidarity with all people, on educational institutions to focus on ‘digital literacy’ at a time when ‘extremists are seeking to prey on captive and potentially despairing audiences.’

Friday, May 8, 2020 (all times in GMT)

10:30 – Kuwait confirmed 85 new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to 2,466 recovered patients.

10:30 – Spain’s coronavirus cases rose to 222,857 while fatalities increased to 26,299.

10:15 – Morocco’s coronavirus cases increased to 5,661 while fatalities reached 185.

09:31 – Social distancin markings that will oblige us to keep apart in busy social settings, in order to prevent transmission of the new coronavirus, are appearing on shop floors, city pavements and train or tram platforms the world over. READ THE STORY

08:35Russia registered more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row, after emerging as a new hotspot of the pandemic.

08:23 – Oman reported 154 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total caseload to 3,112.

06:29 – Japan will look into additional steps to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, its economy minister said. READ THE STORY




The Japanese economy likely shrank for a second straight quarter, a poll shows. Above, an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index on Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP)

05:12 – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing “a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering” and appealed for “an all-out effort to end hate speech globally.” READ THE STORY

05:08 – India’s coronavirus monitoring technology has prompted a raft of questions about privacy, security and potential data breaches — and whether it compromises civil liberties and gives the government snooping powers.

05:00Thailand reported eight new coronavirus cases but no deaths, bringing the total to 3,000 cases and 55 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

04:04 – Chinese and US trade representatives agreed to “create favorable conditions” for the phase one trade deal signed in January, officials said, despite recent tensions over the coronavirus pandemic.

03:33 – Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown measures, with the country reporting some of the biggest daily increases in new infections in the world.

Iran quake kills at least one, sparks panic in Tehran

TEHRAN: An earthquake struck early Friday near Iran’s highest peak and jolted Tehran, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 as people ran for their lives.
The shallow 4.6 magnitude quake hit at 00:48 a.m. (2018 GMT) near the city of Damavand, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) east of Tehran, the US Geological Survey said.
It saw scores of residents of Tehran flee buildings for the safety of the capital’s streets and parks, AFP journalists reported.
Many spent the rest of the night sleeping in their cars on the side of the road, apparently too fearful to return to their homes.
Some wore face masks, a sign of the times in a country already struggling to contain the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The temblor struck as Iranians were either sleeping or resting after iftar, the meal breaking the daytime fast observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.
“We were sitting down when the earthquake struck,” said 45-year-old Tehran resident Ahmad.
“We felt it completely shaking (the building), and then we all went out of the house together to be outside and not to be in danger if an aftershock struck.”
His wife Maryam, who like him was wrapped in a blanket, said they escaped the apartment using the stairwell.
“We quickly took the children by their hands and got out,” said the 37-year-old housewife.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Twitter that the tremor claimed the life of one person.
He called on people to “keep calm” and to follow safety guidelines.
Iran’s national emergency services said the person who died was a 60-year-old man in Damavand county.
Twenty-three people were injured in Tehran and Alborz provinces, a spokesman for the organization said.
The Iranian Red Crescent said its staff were on standby but that so far there were no reports of any collapsed buildings in which to carry out search and rescue operations.
“The situation is now stable, but we are still completely on alert” in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Mazandaran, Qom and Semnan, said Hamed Sajjadi, head of the organization’s rescue operations.
Six people were hospitalized, he said.
“We were ready to accommodate people in stadiums with respect to social distancing, but it was not necessary,” he said, referring to health guidelines aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.
The USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was south of Mount Damavand, a largely inactive volcano which at 5,671 meters (18,606 feet) is Iran’s highest peak.
Tehran University’s Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 5.1 magnitude and was at a depth of seven kilometers.
It reported a series of aftershocks, the most powerful measuring 4.0.
Iran sits on top of major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity.
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rattled the western village of Habash-e Olya on February 23 killed at least nine people over the border in neighboring Turkey.
In November 2017, a 7.3-magnitude quake in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah killed 620 people.
In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake in southeastern Iran levelled the ancient mud-brick city of Bam and killed at least 31,000 people.
Iran’s deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in northern Iran, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless.
In December and January, two earthquakes struck near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant.
Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbors have raised concerns about the reliability of the country’s sole nuclear power facility, and the risk of radioactive leaks in case of a major earthquake.

