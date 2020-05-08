LIVE: Wheels of global commerce slowly turning, but coronavirus pandemic sowing ‘hate and xenophobia’

DUBAI: The cogs of global commerce are slowly turning as countries gradually reopen their economies in a bid to a return to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis however has unleashed a ‘tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering’ according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as he called on political leaders to show solidarity with all people, on educational institutions to focus on ‘digital literacy’ at a time when ‘extremists are seeking to prey on captive and potentially despairing audiences.’

Friday, May 8, 2020 (all times in GMT)

10:30 – Kuwait confirmed 85 new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to 2,466 recovered patients.

10:30 – Spain’s coronavirus cases rose to 222,857 while fatalities increased to 26,299.

10:15 – Morocco’s coronavirus cases increased to 5,661 while fatalities reached 185.

09:31 – Social distancin markings that will oblige us to keep apart in busy social settings, in order to prevent transmission of the new coronavirus, are appearing on shop floors, city pavements and train or tram platforms the world over. READ THE STORY

08:35 – Russia registered more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row, after emerging as a new hotspot of the pandemic.

08:23 – Oman reported 154 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total caseload to 3,112.

06:29 – Japan will look into additional steps to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, its economy minister said. READ THE STORY







The Japanese economy likely shrank for a second straight quarter, a poll shows. Above, an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index on Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP)



05:12 – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing “a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering” and appealed for “an all-out effort to end hate speech globally.” READ THE STORY

05:08 – India’s coronavirus monitoring technology has prompted a raft of questions about privacy, security and potential data breaches — and whether it compromises civil liberties and gives the government snooping powers.

05:00 – Thailand reported eight new coronavirus cases but no deaths, bringing the total to 3,000 cases and 55 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

04:04 – Chinese and US trade representatives agreed to “create favorable conditions” for the phase one trade deal signed in January, officials said, despite recent tensions over the coronavirus pandemic.

03:33 – Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown measures, with the country reporting some of the biggest daily increases in new infections in the world.