You are here

  • Home
  • Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak

Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak

Toxic styrene gas spewed out of the LG Polymer plant, above, near the southern city of Visakhapatnam on Thursday, killing at least 11 people. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjqw5

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak

  • Toxic styrene gas spewed out of the plant near the southern city of Visakhapatnam on Thursday, killing at least 11 people
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

VISAKHAPATNAM: Villagers placed the bodies of three victims of a deadly gas leak from an LG Polymers plant in southern India at the gates of the site on Saturday, and demanded the factory be shut down immediately and its top management arrested.
Toxic styrene gas spewed out of the plant near the southern city of Visakhapatnam on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and forcing 800 more to be hospitalized for treatment. Hundreds of victims remain in hospital.
On Saturday, villagers staged a sit-in at the plant’s gate with three bodies of victims as the Director General of Police visited the plant, Reuters’ partner ANI reported.
Some protesters barged into the compound and police had to block their way to allow officials investigating the leak to come in and out.
Protesters shouted “We want justice!” and demanded a permanent closure of the factory that is close to residential areas, ANI reported.
They also called for the arrest of factory management of LG Polymers, which is a subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd, South Korea’s biggest petrochemical company.
Police have filed a negligence and culpable homicide complaint against the management of the LG Polymers plant.
In a statement on Saturday, LG Polymers apologized to all those affected by the incident and said it would extend all possible support to ensure those affected and their families were taken care of.
“The company is committed to work closely with the concerned authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident,” the company said.
It said its initial investigations suggested the tragedy was caused by leaking vapor from a styrene monomer storage tank.

Topics: India

Related

World
Indian police file complaint against LG Chem after deadly gas leak
Special
World
Evacuation widened around leaky India gas plant that killed 11

Seven killed in protests over food distribution in Afghanistan

Updated 38 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Seven killed in protests over food distribution in Afghanistan

  • Growing unhappiness at food aid distribution center allegedly favoring people with political connections
Updated 38 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: Seven people were killed when protesters angry over what they see as unfair food aid distribution during the coronavirus pandemic clashed with police in Afghanistan’s western Ghor province on Saturday, according to a local member of parliament.
Fourteen more were wounded during the protest — sparked by growing unhappiness at the distribution allegedly favoring people with political connections, said Gulzaman Nayeb, a lawmaker representing Ghor.
Police opened fire after some among the around 300 protesters threw stones and started firing guns and trying to enter the governor’s house, said Mohammad Arif Aber, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Ghor.
He put the toll at two dead and five wounded, adding police were among the wounded. He denied that aid was being unfairly distributed.
Among the dead was Ahmad Naveed Khan, a local volunteer radio presenter who was sitting at his nearby shop and hit in the head by a bullet, according to Ahmad Quraishi, Executive Director at the Afghanistan Journalists Center.
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) is looking into the “worrying reports of police firing on protesters,” its chairperson Shaharzad Akbar said on Twitter.
The government has been distributing food aid around the country as the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic have led to many job losses and rising food prices.
Akbar told Reuters this week that the commission was being inundated with complaints from the public that food aid is being distributed unfairly.
“We hear repeated complaints from people that the ones who are receiving the limited aid that is there are not the ones that are most deserving, they are the ones who have connections to local authorities or local officials,” she said while adding it was not possible to verify the extent to which this was happening.
Afghanistan has reported 4,033 cases of the coronavirus and 115 deaths.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

World
Taliban blow up police chief in latest Afghanistan attack

Latest updates

Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak
Iran reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases
Seven killed in protests over food distribution in Afghanistan
Why Ramadan 2020 is a time to embrace going gray
Czech Airlines to restart some flights after coronavirus grounding

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.