You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan extends Khartoum curfew to slow coronavirus spread

Sudan extends Khartoum curfew to slow coronavirus spread

Sudanese people walk past a closed mosque in Khartoum during Ramadan amid a curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bppgj

Updated 09 May 2020
AFP

Sudan extends Khartoum curfew to slow coronavirus spread

  • Travel between the capital and other Sudanese states will be banned
  • The Sudanese health ministry has so far reported 1,111 COVID-19 cases including 59 deaths
Updated 09 May 2020
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan extended a curfew in and around the capital Khartoum for 10 days from Saturday as coronavirus cases mount, state media reported.
The Sudanese health ministry has so far reported 1,111 COVID-19 cases including 59 deaths, with Khartoum state hardest hit.
Authorities intially imposed a curfew in Khartoum for three weeks from April 18. With its twin city Omdurman, the capital has a population of more than five million.
“The health emergency committee decided to extend the curfew in Khartoum state starting Saturday and for 10 days,” the official SUNA news agency reported late Friday.
Travel between the capital and other Sudanese states will be banned, the news agency added.
Since March, Sudan has imposed a state of emergency, shuttering schools and universities, and almost totally closing its borders.
The country’s dilapidated health care system is already strained by acute shortages of medicines and medical supplies.
Last Sunday, the government announced that a minister of state in the transport and infrastructure ministry, Hashim Ibn Auf, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus Sudan Khartoum

Related

Middle-East
Sudan says US approves ambassador, first in two decades
Middle-East
UAE sends COVID-19 aid to Sudan

Needy Tunisians get food aid via text messages

Updated 09 May 2020
AFP

Needy Tunisians get food aid via text messages

  • The initiative was launched at the end of April to coincide with the start of Ramadan
  • It targets families who have lost jobs because of the lockdown imposed by Tunisia to contain the spread of the virus
Updated 09 May 2020
AFP

TUNIS: A Tunisian NGO has set up a food bank that dispenses aid by text message to some 300 needy families rendered more vulnerable because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative, which had been long in the making, was finally launched at the end of April to coincide with the start of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
It targets families who have lost jobs because of the lockdown imposed by Tunisia to contain the spread of the virus, like that of Messaouda Raouafi, a cleaning woman forced to stay indoors.
“Because of Ramadan and the lockdown I can no longer go out to work,” said the 49-year-old.
“I cannot clean homes and earn money to feed my seven children.”
Her family was among the 300 chosen by the women’s affairs ministry and signalled to the NGO known as the “Banque Alimentaire Durable” or Sustainable Food Bank.
Under the initiative, Raouafi receives a code by text message allowing her to spend 40 to 60 Tunisian dinars (around $21-32) weekly at specially designated grocery stores.
With that money, Raouafi has been able to buy basic goods such as oil, milk, coffee and flour.
Farah, who runs a grocery store in the working-class district of Kram, is among those who signed up to take part in the project.
“The money is sent to us ahead of time — that way the clients can buy what they want with the funds allocated to them,” she said.
Farah said this works much better than allowing customers to buy on credit, a system that takes its toll on her own finances.
“In our area there are many poor families and unemployed people,” she said, explaining why she decided to embrace the initiative.
A member of the NGO, Aisha Zakraoui, said she hopes the initiative will grow so as to reach more needy families across Tunisia.
The NGO also aims to help families become more self-sufficient through training in skills such as growing their own vegetables or baking bread to sell.
“Our objective is to provide food aid to needy people and in exchange they agree to take part in initiatives aimed at integrating them socially and professionally,” Zakraoui said.
Even before the virus outbreak, Tunisia has been struggling with economic and social hardship that has worsened since the country went into lockdown in March to battle the pandemic.
The government estimated that two million of Tunisia’s 11.5 million population were in need of financial assistance during that time.
In March and April, the government made emergency handouts of 200 dinars to vulnerable families.
Tunisia, which has officially declared 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus including 45 deaths, began easing its lockdown on May 4.
In the early days of the containment measures, several hundred Tunisians had demonstrated in working class districts of the capital demanding government support and protesting the lockdown.

Topics: Coronavirus Tunisia

Related

Lifestyle
Tunisian actress Hend Sabri to star, create new Netflix drama-comedy 
Business & Economy
Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week

Latest updates

Watford slam Premier League’s ‘distorted’ neutral venue plan
None more unbeatable than Djokovic at his best, says Martin
Cricket’s ‘magic’ up in smoke without live audience: Kohli
How to talk to your kids about the COVID-19 pandemic
WAMY hands out 8,000 iftar meals in Senegal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.