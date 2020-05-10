You are here

China reports first coronavirus case in Wuhan since April 3

Above, high school senior students study in a classroom in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on May 6, 2020. (AFP)
  • New Wuhan case, the first reported in the hotspot of China’s outbreak since April 3, was previously asymptomatic
BEIJING: China’s National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 9, the highest number since April 28, including the first for more than a month in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year.
While China had officially designated all areas of the country as low-risk last Thursday, the new cases according to data published on Sunday represent a jump from the single case reported for the day before. The number was lifted by a cluster of 11 in Shulan city in northeastern Jilin province.
Jilin officials on Sunday raised the Shulan city risk level to high from medium, having hoisted it to medium the day before after one woman tested positive on May 7. The 11 new cases made public on Sunday are members of her family or people who came into contact with her or family members.
The new Wuhan case, the first reported in the hotspot of China’s outbreak since April 3, was previously asymptomatic, according to the health commission.
Aside from the Shulan cluster and the Wuhan case, the remaining two new confirmed cases were imported infections. It also said newly discovered asymptomatic cases were at 20, the highest since May 1 and up from 15 a day earlier.
No new deaths were reported, it said.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China reached 82,901 as of May 9, while the total death toll from the virus stood at 4,633, according to the commission.

Brazil tops 10,000 deaths from coronavirus

  • Scientists think the real figures could be 15 or even 20 times worse
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has compared the coronavirus to a ‘little flu’
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil, the hardest-hit Latin American country in the coronavirus pandemic, has surpassed 10,000 deaths, according to figures released Saturday by the Ministry of Health.
While Brazil’s numbers are high — 10,627 deaths and 155,939 confirmed cases — scientists think the real figures could be 15 or even 20 times worse, given the country’s inability to carry out widespread testing.
Congress and the Supreme Court decreed an official mourning period of three days and lawmakers asked Brazilians to follow health authorities’ recommendations to reduce infection rates while the country prepares for “a safe and definitive return back to normal.”
Meanwhile President Jair Bolsonaro, who opposes stay-at-home measures due to their impact on the country’s economy, was seen jet skiing on Lake Paranoa in Brasilia, according to the Metropoles news website.
Officials said he did not plan to make a statement on the country reaching 10,000 deaths.
In the last 24 hours alone, the nation saw 10,611 new cases and 730 fatalities, Brazil’s second-highest daily death toll, after a record set on Friday (751 deaths).
Resisting pressure from Bolsonaro, the governors of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro states have said they will extend the partial quarantine measures in force since March until the end of May.
The pandemic has given rise to ongoing governmental clashes, pitting the president against governors and mayors who have implemented social distancing and confinement measures to contain the virus’ spread — efforts supported by the country’s Supreme Court.
In announcing that his state’s lockdown would be prolonged, Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said Friday: “We are at the height of this pandemic. The situation is dire.”
His southeastern state of almost 46 million inhabitants has seen more than 3,600 deaths and over 44,400 cases.
Neighboring Rio de Janeiro state, home to more than 16 million people, follows with 1,653 deaths and 16,929 infections. Less populated states such as Ceara, Pernambuco and Amazonas already have around a thousand dead each.
Amazonas, home to a number of indigenous tribes that are extremely vulnerable to the virus, has recorded 232 deaths per million inhabitants, almost three times the rate in Sao Paulo state.
While Brazil’s coronavirus peak is not expected for several more weeks, seven states have already seen their intensive care units fill to 90 percent capacity.
Bolsonaro, who has compared the coronavirus to a “little flu,” tweeted Saturday that the country’s “army of unemployed continues to grow” in reference to a factory closure in the northeast, before asking “is chaos coming?”
On Thursday the country’s economy minister, Paulo Guedes, said Brazil could face “economic collapse” in a month’s time due to stay-at-home measures.
According to the IMF, Brazil risks a 5.3 percent contraction in GDP this year.
Worldwide the virus has claimed more than 277,000 lives and the number of coronavirus cases has surpassed four million, according to an AFP tally.

