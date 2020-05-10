LIVE: Easing of coronavirus lockdowns continues, amid fears second wave could be coming

DUBAI: More than 4 million people from almost all continents have tested positive for COVID-19, with one recent case from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year.

While other countries are preparing to ease lockdown restrictions, a different scenario is unfolding in Brazil where the number of fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 10,000 – the worst in Latin America.

Over in the Middle East, there are fears Iran may have lifted its coronavirus controls so soon after a new spike in infections was reported. The government has gradually allowed businesses to reopen to prop the Iranian economy already burdened by US sanctions.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 (all times in GMT)

09:06 – Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 143 on Sunday, down from 179 the previous day, the health ministry reported.

08:27 – The Philippines recorded 184 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths.

07:41 – Oman has confirmed 175 new cases of coronavirus, raising its caselod to 3,399.

07:34 – The Russian authorities said they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

07:34 – Australia’s most populous state, home to Sydney, will allow restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the coronavirus has slowed sharply.







Protesters opposed to lockdown measures implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease clash with police outside Parliament House in Melbourne, Australia on May 10, 2020. (AAP via Reuters)



07:14 – Singapore has reported 876 new coronavirus infected cases.

06:55 – At the foot of the Acropolis hill, in the touristic Koukaki district, the coronavirus lockdown has silenced the sound of Airbnb customers’ wheeled luggage. READ THE STORY

06:48 – Malaysia’s government extended the time frame for movement and business curbs by another four weeks to June 9, amid a gradual reopening of economic activity stunted by the coronavirus pandemic.

05:30 – Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus.

05:19 – China’s National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 9, the highest number since April 28, including the first for more than a month in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year.

04:59 – Thailand reported five new coronavirus cases but no deaths, bringing the total to 3,009 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in the country in January.

04:42 – People in France and Spain, two of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, were preparing for an easing of lockdown rules as the global number of infections surpassed four million.

02:47 – South Korea reported 34 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily number in a month, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew of nightclubs that a confirmed patient had visited.

02:37 – Brazil, the hardest-hit Latin American country in the coronavirus pandemic, has surpassed 10,000 deaths, according to figures released Saturday by the Ministry of Health.

02:27 – While many residents in Iran’s capital are taking advantage of loosened COVID-19 controls, some worry about a new spike in infections in what remains the Middle East’s deadliest virus hotspot. READ THE STORY