South Korea reports 34 new coronavirus cases, highest in a month

South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged citizens not to lower their guard down, but said there was no reason to be panicked amid worries about a new surge in the coronavirus outbreak in the country. (AP)
  • 26 were domestically transmitted infections and eight were imported cases
SEOUL: South Korea reported 34 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily number in a month, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew of nightclubs that a confirmed patient had visited.
Of the new cases, 26 were domestically transmitted infections and eight were imported cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
Sunday’s total was the highest since April 9. After battling the first major epidemic outside China, South Korea posted zero or very few domestic cases over the past 10 days, with the daily tally hovering around 10 or less in recent weeks.
The resurgence followed a small but growing coronavirus outbreak centered in a handful of Seoul nightclubs, which a man in his late 20s had visited before testing positive for the virus.
At least 15 people were traced to that man as of Friday, and 14 of the 26 cases were reported from Seoul on Sunday, though the KCDC did not specify how many were linked.
Seoul city officials say they have a list of about 1,500 people who have gone to the clubs, and authorities have asked anyone who was there last weekend to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested.
The outbreak came just as South Korea has eased some social distancing restrictions and is seeking to fully reopen schools and businesses.
President Moon Jae-in warned of a second wave of the epidemic, saying the recent cluster underscored the risks that the virus which causes COVID-19 can spread widely again at any time.
“It’s not over until it’s over. While keeping enhanced alertness till the end, we must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention,” he said in a televised speech marking the third anniversary of his inauguration.
“It will be a long time before the COVID-19 outbreak has ended completely. We should also brace for the pandemic’s second wave.”

Brazil tops 10,000 deaths from coronavirus

  • Scientists think the real figures could be 15 or even 20 times worse
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has compared the coronavirus to a ‘little flu’
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil, the hardest-hit Latin American country in the coronavirus pandemic, has surpassed 10,000 deaths, according to figures released Saturday by the Ministry of Health.
While Brazil’s numbers are high — 10,627 deaths and 155,939 confirmed cases — scientists think the real figures could be 15 or even 20 times worse, given the country’s inability to carry out widespread testing.
Congress and the Supreme Court decreed an official mourning period of three days and lawmakers asked Brazilians to follow health authorities’ recommendations to reduce infection rates while the country prepares for “a safe and definitive return back to normal.”
Meanwhile President Jair Bolsonaro, who opposes stay-at-home measures due to their impact on the country’s economy, was seen jet skiing on Lake Paranoa in Brasilia, according to the Metropoles news website.
Officials said he did not plan to make a statement on the country reaching 10,000 deaths.
In the last 24 hours alone, the nation saw 10,611 new cases and 730 fatalities, Brazil’s second-highest daily death toll, after a record set on Friday (751 deaths).
Resisting pressure from Bolsonaro, the governors of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro states have said they will extend the partial quarantine measures in force since March until the end of May.
The pandemic has given rise to ongoing governmental clashes, pitting the president against governors and mayors who have implemented social distancing and confinement measures to contain the virus’ spread — efforts supported by the country’s Supreme Court.
In announcing that his state’s lockdown would be prolonged, Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said Friday: “We are at the height of this pandemic. The situation is dire.”
His southeastern state of almost 46 million inhabitants has seen more than 3,600 deaths and over 44,400 cases.
Neighboring Rio de Janeiro state, home to more than 16 million people, follows with 1,653 deaths and 16,929 infections. Less populated states such as Ceara, Pernambuco and Amazonas already have around a thousand dead each.
Amazonas, home to a number of indigenous tribes that are extremely vulnerable to the virus, has recorded 232 deaths per million inhabitants, almost three times the rate in Sao Paulo state.
While Brazil’s coronavirus peak is not expected for several more weeks, seven states have already seen their intensive care units fill to 90 percent capacity.
Bolsonaro, who has compared the coronavirus to a “little flu,” tweeted Saturday that the country’s “army of unemployed continues to grow” in reference to a factory closure in the northeast, before asking “is chaos coming?”
On Thursday the country’s economy minister, Paulo Guedes, said Brazil could face “economic collapse” in a month’s time due to stay-at-home measures.
According to the IMF, Brazil risks a 5.3 percent contraction in GDP this year.
Worldwide the virus has claimed more than 277,000 lives and the number of coronavirus cases has surpassed four million, according to an AFP tally.

