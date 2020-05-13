You are here

Threats against freed Italian Muslim convert spark probe

Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker who was kidnapped by gunmen in Kenya 18 months ago, waves at Ciampino military airport in Rome, Italy, May 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Silvia Romano gets police protection after Islamophobic abuse
ROME: An anti-terror prosecutor in Milan has opened an investigation into Islamophobic threats made against Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker kidnapped in Kenya in November 2018 and freed in Somalia on Saturday after being held hostage by Islamist militants.

Police have stepped up patrols around her home in Milan to protect her after she was targeted on social media.

After her release, she told Italian investigators that she became a Muslim during her captivity with the Al-Shabab group and adopted the name Aisha.

“I converted to Islam. It was my free choice. There was no coercion on the part of the kidnappers, who always treated me with humanity,” she told the Italian press after being greeted in Rome by her relatives and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The charity worker, 25, returned home to Milan on Monday. She was working as a volunteer in an orphanage in Chakama village in southeast Kenya when she was seized by gunmen in 2018.

The issue of her conversion to Islam, her failure to speak ill of Al-Shabab and her adoption of Muslim garb sparked criticism and insults against her on social media.

The alleged ransom payment to a terror group — according to some Italian media, €1.5 million ($1.6 million) to €4 million were paid to Al-Shabab emissaries — coupled with her alleged naivety in going to a trouble spot without proper protection, were also under fire by right-wing activists.

Nico Basso, a right-wing city councilor in Asolo, near Venice, posted a photo of her captioned: “Hang her.”

The post, which he quickly removed, was accompanied by other offensive and vulgar statements against Romano.

Another anonymous social media post said: “People like her would be executed by US states that apply the death penalty.”

Simone Angelosante, a regional councilor for the far-right Islamophobic League party, wrote: “Have you ever heard of a Jew who, after being freed from a concentration camp, converted to Nazism and went home in an SS uniform?”

Romano asked “to be respected” as League party leader Matteo Salvini criticized those who cheered her return to Italy “wearing an Islamic robe.”

  • Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove cautioned that right-wing extremists and Daesh militants could view attacks on medical personnel and facilities as highly effective
  • De Kerchove: To increase their support base, violent extremists use people’s insecurities, vulnerabilities and grievances, creating a narrative which explains problems by blaming outsiders
BERLIN: The European Union’s counterterrorism official is warning that the coronavirus pandemic is being used by extremists as an opportunity to spread their message and could be exploited to carry out attacks.
In a confidential briefing to member nations obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove cautioned that right-wing extremists and Daesh militants “could view attacks on medical personnel and facilities as highly effective, because these would generate a massive shock in society.”
He noted that in the US, the FBI in March shot and killed a white supremacist while trying to arrest him for plotting to blow up a hospital treating COVID-19 patients, after initially considering an attack on an African-American school, mosque or synagogue.
From past experience, he said it’s known that “terrorists and violent extremists, aiming to change societies and governmental systems through violence, seek to exploit major crises to achieve their objectives”.
De Kerchove noted that the Daesh group, for example, emerged after the US-led invasion of Iraq and then gained strength during the Arab Spring uprisings.
In Europe, left-wing extremists are paying “extensive attention” to the pandemic, blaming governments and “the capitalist system as a whole” for it, saying politicians have underfunded health care services, de Kerchove wrote in the analysis provided to EU member nations on May 7 and first reported Wednesday by Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper’s online edition.
Daesh has “incited its supporters in the West to take advantage of the current crisis to stage attacks,” but so far there has been no uptick in any violence, he said.
Currently, most extremists seem to be using the crisis for propaganda purposes, taking advantage of the fact that with lockdown measures people are spending more time online than usual.
“To increase their support base, violent extremists use people’s insecurities, vulnerabilities and grievances, creating a simple narrative which ‘explains’ problems by blaming outsiders,” de Kerchove wrote.
“‘Infidels’ or ‘apostates’ serve as scapegoats for Daesh militants, members of ethnic and religious minority groups for right-wing extremists, and ‘class enemies’ and ‘capitalists’ for left-wing extremists.”

