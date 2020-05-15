You are here

  India considers drafting civilians into army

An Indian Air Force contingent march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Critics argue the move will dilute the professionalism of the armed forces, promote majoritarian nationalism
NEW DELHI: The Indian army is planning to draft young civilian professionals as officers under a voluntary three-year tour of duty program to make up for a shortfall in the upper ranks.
“We will benefit by getting younger manpower and the society will benefit by getting people who are disciplined and have imbibed the ethos of the army,” Army chief Gen. M. M. Naravane told reporters on Wednesday.
He said that the idea emerged from interactions with students at schools and colleges.
“When our officers addressed youths in colleges, we came across the feeling that they want to experience army life, but not as a career. Taking a cue from this, this idea was born of why not give them an opportunity to serve for two to three years,” Naravane said.
The army has called the program “Tour of Duty” (ToD), or “three-year short service,” and is planing to trial it in the coming years.
Media reports quoting an internal army study said that the idea of having civilians for three years was to save a large amount of money on gratuities, severance packages, leave and pensions.
Under existing rules, personnel are released after 10 and 14 years of service.
Opinions are divided, with many retired army personnel and senior officers questioning what they call “diluting the professionalism of the armed forces.”
“The army by the nature of the job it performs requires different level of commitment and the first three years of service are critical to young officers in terms of the grooming that happens. So you need a higher degree of commitment which comes with a longer time span,” Ravinder Malik, a retired brigadier, told Arab News on Friday. The cost-saving argument, according to him, was “too premature.”

“Military service does not have a price; it is priceless. Army and defense cannot be weighed in terms of economic costs,” Malik said.
However, Col. Anil Bhat, a retired public relations officer in the army, hailed the program: “Young people have a greater sense of nationalism today than before and it is time that the youngsters should be exposed to the idea of army discipline to build a new culture in the nation.”
Another retired officer told Arab News on condition of anonymity that the “entry of civilians would dilute the professionalism of the army” and was an attempt “to play the card of hyper nationalism.”

“This government does not have any constructive program to build the nation,” he said. “It wants to exploit the raw sentiment of the young people and create a nation where majoritarian nationalism becomes a defining feature.”
According to Delhi-based political analyst, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, the new program is “the first step in the compulsory conscription in the army on the model of Israel.”
“I find it very disturbing that such a kind of proposal is being debated at a time when India is facing an unprecedented crisis in the face of COVID-19. What is the tearing hurry to discuss such an issue at this particular juncture?” Mukhopadhyay said.
“I feel it will have a huge resonance with the voter base of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) but it can also be self-defeating for the BJP,” he told Arab News.

Challenging stereotype: Meet Maysoun Douas, Madrid’s first Muslim councilor

Born in Spain to Moroccan parents, Maysoun Douas describes herself as a Muslim feminist, an entrepreneur, a social activist and an innovation expert. (Supplied)
Updated 16 May 2020
Mouna El-Haimoud

Challenging stereotype: Meet Maysoun Douas, Madrid’s first Muslim councilor

  • Douas was the first councilor in Madrid to wear a hijab; in fact it is unusual in Spain to see public figures wearing the traditional head covering
MADRID: In May 2019, Maysoun Douas became the first Muslim councilor in Madrid.
Born in Spain to Moroccan parents, she describes herself as a Muslim feminist, an entrepreneur, a social activist and an innovation expert. She has a doctorate in physics, and launched her career in politics with the Más Madrid (More Madrid) party.
Douas said she was invited last year to run for a seat on Madrid’s municipality council by the then mayor Manuela Carmena, who placed her 12th on a list of 25 candidates. She had no previous experience or involvement with political parties or movements.
“When I received the call … I agreed to join an open platform (developed) by politicians and professionals who want to leverage the positive effects of previous years, especially in terms of social budget expenses, good financial figures, fair taxes, innovative management of mobility, and civil participation in city governance,” she said.
“Previously, I was the ecosystem builder for urban innovation hub La Nave, so I was very aware of the city’s potential when innovation and entrepreneurship are encouraged.”
Douas, 37, wants to shake up the business community in the Spanish capital by encouraging a better environment for innovation.
“My aim is to make Madrid a city with a more innovative character by making it more welcoming to disruptive and technological startups,” she said.
Douas was the first councilor in Madrid to wear a hijab; in fact it is unusual in Spain to see public figures wearing the traditional head covering. However, she said that the challenges she has faced at the start of her new job have more to do to with a lack of experience than her Muslim identity.
“It is a new experience for all of us, for my colleagues in the party and also my colleagues in the city hall, and of course for me,” she said. “The challenges I faced were related to my political skills, which I am still developing.”
There had been an expectation that she would focus on issues related to ethnic and religious minorities, Douas said, even though some of her colleagues have devoted their political lives to such issues. She urged the people of Madrid to look beyond her appearance and religious beliefs and listen to her ideas and plans for the city.
“I consider myself more than just a Muslim woman wearing a hijab,” she said. “Like everyone I have my values, many of which are universal, yet my responsibility goes beyond minority representation; it is about loyalty to the city of Madrid and about serving my neighbors and advocating for their interests
and welfare.”

Douas, who is married with four children, said that she relies on her diverse experience outside of politics to help her better serve the people of the city.
“My professional experience as a doctor of physics, entrepreneur, social activist and innovation expert is what really allows me to serve Madrid the best I can,” she explained. “Together, all these experiences make me aware of the issues affecting the city and citizens.”
People in Spain are still often shocked to learn that she is a Muslim and a feminist, Douas said, but she believes that what matters most is for women to support each other, regardless of their backgrounds.

There is no single, definitive form of feminism but several schools of thought, she added, and the unifying factor is that each person “agrees to advocate for women rights.”
She believes there is a need for global society to embrace a more inclusive approach, especially with regards to feminism and women’s rights.
“It is time….to let everyone know that women are supporting women in achieving their rights regardless of religion, ethnicity, culture or origins,” she said.
It is natural to wonder whether Douas has shattered any stereotypes about Muslim women in Spain, but she said the real question should be whether the attitudes of people in Spanish society are starting to change as they engage more with Muslims.
“I was born in Granada (in southern Span, and raised in Madrid,” she said. “Along the way I had had to break many stereotypes. I do not see it as a bad (thing but rather) the way to push diversity as part of our society.”
She added that it might be better to pose the question the other way around, by asking her friends and colleagues, and the wider public, if and how their thoughts about Islam, Muslims and Muslim women changed after meeting her or other Muslim women.
Some observers consider Spain to be lagging behind some other European countries in embracing diversity. It is still rare, for example, to see a woman wearing a hijab in the workplace. However, Douas said there has been a shift toward the acceptance of diversity as a value, and taking pride in it.
While many Muslim women might have struggled to gain acceptance at work and build a career, the challenges have made them more resilient, she said, and provided the motivation to push themselves to develop skills and abilities so that they are more qualified than their colleagues for promotions and career advancement.
“Hopefully, because of that they are more present in the labor market now,” Douas added.
She said young Muslim women in Spain with political ambitions should not necessarily view politics as a career but instead as an opportunity “to be a part of the social decisions that end with the political process.”
She added: “Political participation is very wide ranging, and there is room for many initiatives and social roles to be fulfilled.”

