Ramadan recipes: Arabic mixed grill from Syrian chef Zafer Al-Fares

Arabic mixed grill is a dinner table staple in many households across the region. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Arabic mixed grill is a dinner table staple in many households across the region. Boasting a richly-spiced assortment of grilled meat, this dish is best served with a steaming plate of crunchy fries and garlic dipping sauce. Try this recipe from Chef Zafer Al-Fares, sous chef at Ajman’s Radisson Blu hotel. If you don’t have a barbeque, you can always grill the meat in an oven. 

Ingredients:

80 grams minced lamb       

70 grams boneless lamb, cubed      

80 grams chicken breast, cubed

125 grams lamb chop                

1 onion                  

1 tomato                  

Parsley                     

1 ½ tablespoon of yoghurt                     

2 teaspoons of corn oil                   

Teaspoon of salt                  

Teaspoon of black pepper                    

Teaspoon of nutmeg powder                     

Teaspoon of chili paste                     

Garlic, chopped                    

½ tablespoon of vinegar                                        

Directions:                         

1. In a bowl, add minced lamb, onion, parsley, salt and black pepper. Mix well until it is a smooth dough. Divide into ovals and allow to chill in a cool temperature for 30 minutes.               

2. In a separate mixing bowl, marinate the lamb cubes with onion, oil, salt, black pepper and nutmeg powder.  

3. In another bowl, marinate the lamb chop with oil, onion, salt, chili paste and black pepper powder.      

4. Marinate the chicken cubes with yoghurt, vinegar, salt, corn oil, black pepper and garlic in a separate mixing bowl.                     

5. Cut an onion and a tomato in half, season them with salt, pepper and oil.

6. Thread your lamb kebab, lamb chop, kofta, and chicken kebab in metal skewers, alternating meat cubes with tomato and onion.  

7. Heat the BBQ grill and when ready, place the skewers on the grill and cook on each side for two to three minutes.      

8. Garnish with parsley sprig and serve with garlic sauce and fries on the side.

ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification on Apple Watch coming to Saudi Arabia

Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification on Apple Watch coming to Saudi Arabia

  • Will be available in the next software update with iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5
Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

An ECG Apple Watch app is to be released in Saudi Arabia in the next software update with iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5, the company announced on Monday.

The feature marks the first direct-to-consumer product that enables customers to take an electrocardiogram right from their wrist, capturing heart rhythm in a moment when they experience symptoms like a rapid or skipped heart beat and helping to provide critical data to physicians. 

The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch Series 1 or later will also occasionally check heart rhythms in the background and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified. The ECG app and the irregular rhythm notification feature have received approval as Class IIa medical devices by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, through the Medical Device Marketing Authorization (MDMA) process.

The ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification feature will help users identify signs of AFib, the most common form of irregular rhythm. When left untreated, AFib is one of the leading conditions that can result in stroke, the second most common cause of death around the world.

“Apple Watch has helped so many people around the world and we are humbled that it has become such an important part of our customers’ lives,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “With the release of these heart features, Apple Watch takes the next step in empowering people with more information about their health.”

“We are confident in the ability of these features to help users have more informed conversations with their physicians,” said Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple’s vice president of Health. “With the ECG app and irregular rhythm notification feature, customers will be able to better understand aspects of their heart health in a more meaningful way.”

ECG App

New electrodes built into the back crystal and Digital Crown on Apple Watch Series 4 and later work together with the ECG app to enable customers to take an ECG similar to a single-lead reading. To take an ECG recording at any time or following an irregular rhythm notification, users launch the new ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 and later and hold their finger on the Digital Crown. As the user touches the Digital Crown, the circuit is completed and electrical signals across their heart are measured. After 30 seconds, the heart rhythm is classified as either AFib, sinus rhythm, low or high heart rate or inconclusive. All recordings, their associated classifications and any noted symptoms are stored securely in the Health app on iPhone. Users can share a PDF of the results with physicians.

Irregular Rhythm Notification

Using the optical heart sensor in Apple Watch Series 1 or later, the irregular rhythm notification feature will occasionally check the user’s heart rhythm in the background for signs of an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be AFib and alerts the user with a notification if an irregular rhythm is detected on five rhythm checks over a minimum of 65 minutes.

The ECG app’s ability to accurately classify an ECG recording into AFib and sinus rhythm was validated in a clinical trial of around 600 participants. Rhythm classification from a gold standard 12-lead ECG by a cardiologist was compared to the rhythm classification of a simultaneously collected ECG from the ECG app. The study found the ECG app on Apple Watch demonstrated 98.3 percent sensitivity in classifying AFib and 99.6 percent specificity in classifying sinus rhythm in classifiable recordings. In the study, 87.8 percent of recordings could be classified by the ECG app.

The irregular rhythm notification feature was studied in the Apple Heart Study. With over 400,000 participants, the Apple Heart Study was the largest screening study on atrial fibrillation ever conducted, also making it one of the largest cardiovascular trials to date. A subset of the data from the Apple Heart Study was used to support approval of the irregular rhythm notification feature in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.  In that sub-study, of the participants that received an irregular rhythm notification on their Apple Watch while simultaneously wearing an ECG patch, 80 percent showed AFib on the ECG patch and 98 percent showed AFib or other clinically relevant arrhythmias.

To enable these new heart features, customers will be taken through an onscreen setup that includes details about who can use these features, what the features can and cannot do, what results users may get, how to interpret those results, and clear instructions for what to do if users are feeling symptoms that require immediate medical attention.

Topics: Apple apps

