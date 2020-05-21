You are here

UAE confirms 941 new coronavirus cases

A resident has his body temperature reading taken upon arriving at the Naif police station in Dubai for coronavirus screening on April 15, 2020. (AFP file photo)
  • Country’s coronavirus caseload is now at 26,004
DUBAI: UAE health authorities have confirmed 941 new coronavirus cases, the highest overnight figures so far, as the Emirates continued its expanded testing among residents and citizens.

The country’s caseload is now at 26,004 after the new cases were detected from the additional 43,732 tests that have been undertaken, state news agency WAM reported.

The coronavirus-related death toll also rose by six overnight, taking the total number of deaths to 233, Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, the government spokesperson, said in the report.

UAE authorities earlier modified the timings of the National Disinfection Program to 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. previously, and also limited mall operating hours as part of the country’s intensified effort to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

“We take into consideration the readiness of various sectors to receive the public and ensure their safety, especially retail outlets and shopping malls,” Dr. Saif Juma Al-Dhaheri, spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said.

“We must ensure a balance between business continuity and public safety needs.”

“It is incumbent on everyone to abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures during Eid, as any violations will have an adverse effect on the entire society,” Dr. Dhaheri said, and added that violators would be subject to penalty and disciplinary action.

LIVE: Global community eases into normality amid coronavirus pandemic

LIVE: Global community eases into normality amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: The global community is easing back into normality despite the coronavirus pandemic still taking a toll on human lives and the world economy. With no vaccine against the virus on the horizon countries are betting against a second wave of the infection as they slowly reinvigorate their economies hit hard by the virus, which has affected nearly 5 million people and killed almost 330,000.

May 21, 2020, Thursday (All times in GMT)

04:16 – President Donald Trump threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states that are trying to make it easier and safer to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

03:42 – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 745 to 176,752, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

03:37 – Australian state and territory leaders bickered over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the country’s $50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restrictions.

02:41 – Japan will lift its state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo as the number of new coronavirus infections drops, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

02:26 – After nearly two months sidelined in Guam with a coronavirus outbreak, the USS Theodore Roosevelt has gone out to sea for training, in preparation to return to duty in the Pacific.

