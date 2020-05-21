UAE confirms 941 new coronavirus cases

DUBAI: UAE health authorities have confirmed 941 new coronavirus cases, the highest overnight figures so far, as the Emirates continued its expanded testing among residents and citizens.

The country’s caseload is now at 26,004 after the new cases were detected from the additional 43,732 tests that have been undertaken, state news agency WAM reported.

The coronavirus-related death toll also rose by six overnight, taking the total number of deaths to 233, Dr. Amna Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi, the government spokesperson, said in the report.

UAE authorities earlier modified the timings of the National Disinfection Program to 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. previously, and also limited mall operating hours as part of the country’s intensified effort to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

“We take into consideration the readiness of various sectors to receive the public and ensure their safety, especially retail outlets and shopping malls,” Dr. Saif Juma Al-Dhaheri, spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said.

“We must ensure a balance between business continuity and public safety needs.”

“It is incumbent on everyone to abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures during Eid, as any violations will have an adverse effect on the entire society,” Dr. Dhaheri said, and added that violators would be subject to penalty and disciplinary action.