Singapore’s health ministry confirms 548 more coronavirus cases

Above, the central business district in Singapore on May 22, 2020. Majority of the newly infected people in the city-state are migrant workers. (AFP)
  • Majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories
Singapore’s health ministry said on Sunday it had confirmed 548 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 31,616.
The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Three are permanent residents.

