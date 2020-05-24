Russia reports 153 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll yet

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani vows to speed up release of Taliban prisoners

‘As a responsible government we take one more step forward — I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases’

AFP

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vowed Sunday to speed up the release of Taliban prisoners after welcoming an offer by the insurgents of a three-day cease-fire during the Eid holiday.

“As a responsible government we take one more step forward — I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases,” Ghani said in an address to the nation marking Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

He also urged the militants to press on with the release of Afghan security personnel they hold.