  Russia reports 153 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll yet

Russia reports 153 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll yet

Russia reported 8,599 new cases, fewer than on the previous day, pushing the nationwide tally of infections to 344,481. (AFP)
Updated 48 sec ago
Reuters

  • Crisis center also said 8,599 new cases had been documented
MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday reported 153 coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, the epidemic’s highest daily toll, raising total fatalities to 3,541, the country’s coronavirus crisis response center said.
It also said 8,599 new cases had been documented, fewer than on the previous day, pushing the nationwide tally of infections to 344,481.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani vows to speed up release of Taliban prisoners

AFP

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani vows to speed up release of Taliban prisoners

  • ‘As a responsible government we take one more step forward — I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases’
KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vowed Sunday to speed up the release of Taliban prisoners after welcoming an offer by the insurgents of a three-day cease-fire during the Eid holiday.
“As a responsible government we take one more step forward — I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases,” Ghani said in an address to the nation marking Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
He also urged the militants to press on with the release of Afghan security personnel they hold.

